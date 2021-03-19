 Rediscovered: Rene Hubert — a Swiss designer in Hollywood | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 19.03.2021

Culture

Rediscovered: Rene Hubert — a Swiss designer in Hollywood

Rene Hubert styled costumes for everyone in Hollywood, from Marlene Dietrich to Gloria Swanson. An exhibition is bringing the designer's work back to life.

  • Rene Hubert smiling and a wall filled with B/W photos of his famous friends

    Designer Rene Hubert — a life in costumes

    Rene Hubert and his famous friends

    Born in 1895 in Switzerland, Hubert studied drawing and art. Throughout his life he loved to surround himself with framed photographs of his famous friends and clients like Gloria Swanson, Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo. Here he is seen sketching in his office at Paramount Studios in 1932. In a TV interview at his home in the 1970s, many of these same photos can be seen in the background.

  • Film still: Gloria Swanson in 'What a Widow!' (1930)

    Designer Rene Hubert — a life in costumes

    Gloria Swanson in 'What a Widow!' (1930)

    Hubert worked on at least seven movies with Gloria Swanson from 1924 until 1941. She brought him to Hollywood and was one of his biggest fans. He was able to create many exotic, over-the-top costumes that became her calling card. It was a perfect working relationship. Later in life they wrote and saw each other often and remained friends until his death.

  • Shirley Temple smiling next to John Boyles in 'Curly Top' (1935).

    Designer Rene Hubert — a life in costumes

    Shirley Temple in 'Curly Top' (1935)

    Hubert did the costumes for Fox's "Curly Top" starring 7-year-old Shirley Temple, here with actor John Boles. Like today, early stars influenced how people dressed and copies of Temple's dresses were sold in department stores across the country. It's unlikely Hubert saw any of that money though, but it is a good example of Hollywood influencing daily life, even for children's clothing.

  • Film still 'Things to Come' (1936): a science-fiction set with two people in space suits.

    Designer Rene Hubert — a life in costumes

    Out of this world in 'Things to Come' (1936)

    Based on H.G. Wells' story, this 1936 black-and-white science fiction film gave Hubert the chance to do something really different. Starring Raymond Massey, the film literally takes place out of this world and the costumes needed to match 1930's dreams of the future. It has become a cult classic. For Hubert it was only one of nearly 200 films that he worked on during his long career.

  • Film still: Marlene Dietrich with Roland Young, left and Bruce Cabot in 'Flame of New Orleans' (1941).

    Designer Rene Hubert — a life in costumes

    Marlene Dietrich: 'Flame of New Orleans' (1941)

    Hubert likely met Marlene Dietrich in Berlin. Later in Hollywood, the fellow German speakers became friends and Hubert made dresses for her. She wore his work in "Shanghai Express" and "Knight Without Armor" though he did not get credit for it. Finally, in Universal's "Flame of New Orleans" he got official screen credit. Sadly, the film was not a success, but the costumes weren't to blame.

  • Marilyn Monroe and other actresses in 'A Ticket to Tomahawk' (1950).

    Designer Rene Hubert — a life in costumes

    Marilyn Monroe: 'A Ticket to Tomahawk' (1950)

    In 1950 for one of her first film roles, Marilyn Monroe didn't end up on the Twentieth Century Fox posters. But she did get costumes to wear created by Rene Hubert. Compared with many of her later revealing costumes, these are quite reserved. Who knew that the starlet would have her big breakthrough in a few years, skyrocketing her to everlasting iconic status? Here she is second from left.

  • Rene Hubert's costumes for Ingrid Bergman from The Visit 1963

    Designer Rene Hubert — a life in costumes

    Keeping the presses hot (1920-1970s)

    Drawings and photographs of Hubert's work ended up in many film and fashion magazines, though he was often called a "French designer" instead of Swiss. Later he designed clothing and accessories for department stores in Switzerland and Germany. Here is a spread from October 1963 in "Epoca." It shows two creations in vivid color for Ingrid Bergman from "The Visit" in cooperation with Nina Ricci.

  • Film still: Marlon Brando in 'Desiree' (1954)

    Designer Rene Hubert — a life in costumes

    Marlon Brando in 'Desiree' (1954)

    Hubert was nominated for two Academy Awards. The first time for "Desiree" in 1954, in which he made costumes for Jean Simmons, Merle Oberon and dressed Marlon Brando as Napoleon. The second nomination was for "The Visit" in 1964. He would surely have been nominated for more Oscars, but the costume category was not awarded until 1949, well past most of his best known work.

  • Film still: Ingrid Bergman and Yul Brynner in 'Anastasia' (1956)

    Designer Rene Hubert — a life in costumes

    Ingrid Bergman in 'Anastasia' (1956)

    This Twentieth Century Fox film starred Yul Brenner, Helen Hayes and Ingrid Bergman. For the movie, Hubert created glorious costumes to bring back the feeling of imperial Russia. It is the story of an impostor pretending to be Grand Duchess Anastasia, the daughter of Tsar Nicholas II. The magnificent gowns and jewelry hark back to Hubert's early designs for Gloria Swanson that made him famous.

  • Sketches of designs for Swiss Air uniforms from 1965.

    Designer Rene Hubert — a life in costumes

    Flying high with Swissair (1950-1960s)

    After working in Hollywood, Berlin, Paris and London, Hubert decided to return to Switzerland permanently. There he lived in Zurich where he wanted to write his autobiography. Instead he kept working. He did consulting work for shoemaker Bally and designed fabrics. In the 1950-60s he revamped the interiors of Swissair jets and designed matching uniforms for the cabin crew. He died in 1976 at 80.

    Author: Timothy Rooks


Dream jobs are hard to come by. But Swiss costume designer Rene Hubert found his, first in Paris and later in Hollywood. At the height of his career, he had the private telephone numbers of Greta Garbo, Marlene Dietrich, Vivien Leigh, Ingrid Bergman and Gloria Swanson and was seen around town with them.

Yet Hollywood has a short memory and Hubert would have probably remained a footnote to Tinseltown history without one man. Over 20 years ago, Rolf Ramseier was contacted by the designer's neighbor. He had two large boxes and two portfolios full of sketches, photographs, newspaper clippings, letters and Academy Award nominations. The neighbor had rescued it from the trash after Hubert died.

René Hubert: The Clothes Make the Star - Rene Hubert working on sketches in his Paramount studio in 1932

Rene Hubert working on sketches in his Paramount studio in 1932

Ramseier, who collects autographs, had never heard of the designer. But a glance was enough for him to know he was holding something special. He bought it all with a promise to take care of it and one day create an exhibition to keep Hubert's memory alive. He kept that promise, and now the Museum für Gestaltung Zurich is dedicating an exhibition to the designer's work.

From a small Swiss town to Hollywood

Not many Swiss designers made it big in Hollywood. Rene Hubert was not like any other designer.

Born in the small town of Frauenfeld in 1895, he went to school in St. Gallen before going to Paris to study painting in 1916 at the Ecole des Beaux Arts. In Paris he started doing costumes and sets for theaters and music halls. He also worked with fashion designers. 

His life changed forever in the fall of 1924, when he met American actress Gloria Swanson. At the time she was shooting a movie in France. She was one of the most famous women in the world and a well-known clotheshorse. She wanted Hubert to come to California and work on her movies. He went, and over the years got credit for at least seven of her films. He dressed her privately for years and became a lifelong friend.

Film star Gloria Swanson who first discovered Rene Hubert and brought him to Hollywood - Timothy A. Rooks

Film star Gloria Swanson who first discovered Hubert and brought him to Hollywood

At the time, studios were building up their costume departments and spending more time and money on realistic costumes to transform actors into characters. For Hubert the timing was right. He was extremely versatile and produced in many different styles; soon he became known for his authentic historical designs. 

Freelancing as a way of life

Besides working for Swanson, he freelanced at different studios for the next 40 years: Paramount, MGM, Twentieth Century Fox and United Artists-Korda. He also worked for theaters and independent films, constantly traveling back and forth to Europe where he took jobs in London, Paris and Berlin.

By freelancing he was free to move around. But at a time when studios controlled nearly everything, he often missed out on their most important films. Still with each studio releasing over 50 movies a year, there was plenty of work. 

Rene Hubert - Marlene Dietrich in The Flame of New Orleans 1941

For Hubert, Marlene Dietrich was a close friend and a good client

"As a versatile freelance designer, and later at Twentieth Century Fox, Hubert had the opportunity to collaborate with great Hollywood directors like Ernst Lubitsch, and popular stars like Betty Grable, whose extravagant musical comedies are not as well known today," Deborah Nadoolman Landis, director of UCLA's David C. Copley Center for Costume Design, told DW.

Sure enough, he is credited with around 200 films, mostly in the 1930s and 1940s. He worked with directors Fritz Lang, Otto Preminger, Vincente Minnelli, Rene Clair and Alfred Hitchcock. He designed costumes for stars like Tallulah Bankhead, Deborah Kerr, Norma Shearer, Yul Brynner, Laurence Olivier, Marlon Brando, 7-year-old Shirley Temple and Marilyn Monroe in one of her first roles.

René Hubert - 1936 film 'Things to Come,' based on the work of H.G. Wells

Long before 'Star Trek', Hubert imagined the future in the 1936 film 'Things to Come,' based on the work of H.G. Wells

From black-and-white to color

When sound films were introduced at the end of the 1920s, everything on the set had to be quiet — including the costumes. They couldn't rustle or disturb the recording. For Hubert this was not a problem. Later he overcame the challenge of transitioning from black-and-white to color films.

By 1950, Hubert had more or less left Hollywood behind and was back in Switzerland. That same year he became the in-house designer for Swissair. There he created three successive uniform collections for the cabin crew and reworked the interiors of their planes. He also designed clothing and accessories for department stores and worked with shoemaker Bally.

René Hubert worked as a design consultant for Swissair. Here is what the first class cabin of a DC-8 looked like in 1960.

Hubert worked as a design consultant for Swissair. Here is what the first class cabin of a DC-8 looked like in 1960

Lost, found, rediscovered

He still took on a few special film projects. For this later work he got two Academy Award nominations. The first for best color costume design for 1954's "Desiree." The second for best black-and-white costume design for 1964's "The Visit." He was 70 and it was his last film.

Busy until the end, Hubert died at home in 1976. He was 80.

When asked why Hubert should be remembered, Landis said he "was a marvelous designer, artist, collaborator, whose witty costumes reflect his intelligence, sense of humor, exquisite taste and love of color. He contributed to what was best about the Golden Age of Hollywood — a time and place that entertained the world when the world needed inspiration the most."

