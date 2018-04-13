 René Pollesch to head Berlin′s iconic Volksbühne | Arts | DW | 12.06.2019

Arts

René Pollesch to head Berlin's iconic Volksbühne

The 56-year-old playwright and director will be the new director of Berlin's Volksbühne, Culture Senator Klaus Lederer confirmed on Wednesday. It's hoped Pollesch will end years of turbulence at the theater.

Deutschland Berlin Polizei in besetzter Volksbühne (picture-alliance /dpa/M. Gambarini)

The appointment of René Pollesch as director of one of Berlin's most revered theater institutions is to take effect for the 2021/22 season, Berlin's Culture Senator Klaus Lederer confirmed on Wednesday following much speculation. 

The appointment will likely mark the end of a tempestuous time at Berlin's renowned Volksbühne theater after Belgian curator and former head of London's Tate Modern, Chris Dercon, was picked in 2015 to replace long-time Volksbühne director Frank Castorf.

Theaterpreis Berlin 2012 - Rene Pollesch (Imago Images/Drama-Berlin)

René Pollesch, here receiving the Theaterpreis Berlin in 2012, has the chance to return the Volksbühne to its roots

Intensive protests against the decision to install Dercon included a sit-in at the theater lasting six days, with supporters of Berlin's iconic "people's" theater believing the new director would corporatize the institution — and gentrify the city. Personal abuse was also leveled at Dercon, who resigned less than a year into his tenure in April 2018.

After Castorf revolutionized the theater in his own radical image across 25 years, Dercon's offerings were also considered bland and failed to enthuse the public.

"Both parties have agreed that Chris Dercon's appointment has not worked out as hoped, and the Volksbühne promptly needs a fresh start," stated Berlin public radio station, RBB, last April.

Frank Castorf (picture alliance/dpa/M. Gambarini)

Hard act to follow: The shadow of Volksbühne legend Frank Castorf loomed large over Chris Dercon's short reign

New beginnings?

But the appointment of René Pollesch to the directorship is not quite a new start. A highly experienced dramaturge who served part of his apprenticeship at London's Royal Court Theatre in the 1990s, Pollesch worked extensively at the Volksbühne under Castorf as director of the theater's side venue, Prater, from 2001 to 2007.

Pollesch was born in Friedberg in the state of Hesse in 1962, and has worked in major theater houses in Stuttgart, Hamburg, Vienna and Frankfurt, in addition to Berlin, where he recently staged Cry Baby and Black Maria at the Deutsches Theater. Among his many awards, Pollesch received Germany's top theater award, the Mülheimer Dramatikerpreis, in 2002 for his work at Prater.

The Volksbühne remains one of the most important theaters in Berlin. But its cult status diminished under Dercon's controversial reign, with costly in-house productions, declining viewer numbers and lack of sponsorship funds putting the institution at risk.

Volksbühne's former managing director, Klaus Dörr, will remain the temporary director until 2021, when Pollesch will assume his new role.

  • Griechenland Dionysostheater auf der Akropolis Athen (Imago/Andreas Neumeier)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Theater of Dionysus Eleuthereus in Athens

    The beginnings of theater in Ancient Greece were dominated by performances of ritual songs, dances and sacrifices in honor of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and ecstasy. Greek tragedy then evolved out of these. According to Aristotle's (384-322 B.C.) theories of drama, the art form should cause the viewers to shudder and feel compassion, resulting in a cleansing effect.

  • Portrait of Molière (gemeinfrei)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Comedie-Francaise in Paris

    17th-century French Classicism, defined by order, clarity and restraint, included authors like Pierre Corneille, Voltaire and Jean Racine. Racine's tragedy "Phedre" opened the Comedie-Francaise theater in 1680. The Parisian theater remains renowned today, especially for its performances of plays by Moliere (above), hence its nickname, "The Home of Moliere" ("La Maison de Moliere").

  • A street view of the Burgtheater (picture-alliance/H. Ringhofer)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Burgtheater in Vienna

    Empress Maria Theresa (1717-1780) initiated the theater's creation in 1741, and the famous Burgtheater, or Austrian National Theater, opened its doors to the public in 1888. Today, the Neo-Baroque building located opposite Vienna's city hall houses one of the German-speaking world's most important theaters. The Viennese refer to their theater as "The Burg" and its ensemble as "Burg actors."

  • Street view of the Semperoperin Dresden at night (picture-alliance/Arco Images)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Semperoper in Dresden

    Dresden's Semperoper was named after Gottfried Semper, who also designed Vienna's Burgtheater. The Semperoper opened in 1878 with Carl Maria von Weber's orchestral "Jubel Overture" and Goethe's tragedy "Iphigenia in Tauris." Later on, comspoer Richard Wagner premiered many of his operas in the magnificent building. The building is home to the Saxon State Orchestra and Opera.

  • Street view of the Royal Opera House in London (Imago/Anka Agency International)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Royal Opera House in London

    When today's visitors enter the Royal Opera House in the London neighborhood of Covent Garden, they are stepping into the third building built to house the royal company. Fires devastated the two previous structures. German composer Georg Friedrich Handel was very active here, both as a composer and as an organist. He wrote some of his operas and oratorios especially for the Royal Opera.

  • Street view of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow at night (Imago/Westend61)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Bolshoi Theater in Moscow

    Assassination attempts, legends and fame have marked the history of Russia's most significant theater for opera and ballet, the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. Its huge ensemble, consisting of more than 200 female dancers, is seen as one of the world's best. Performances of Tchaikovsky's ballet "Swan Lake" are particularly popular with viewers. Following restoration works, the theater reopened in 2011.

  • Inner view of the Teatro La Fenice in Venice (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Teatro La Fenice in Venice

    The reference to "fenice" (Italian for "phoenix") is anything but a coincidence. The name was chosen because the Venetian opera house had to be reconstructed after burning to the ground. The fiery bird, a symbol of the Enlightenment, also alludes to the Freemasons, who participated in the reconstruction. Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi premiered several of his works in the opera house.

  • Street view of the MET in New York (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Tichler)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Metropolitan Opera in New York

    From 1880 through 1966, the Metropolitan Opera was located on Broadway. It then moved to New York City's Lincoln Square, where it remains today. The "Met," one of the world's most renowned opera houses, owes much of its fame to the numerous outstanding singers and conductors that have graced its hall, such as Austrian composer Gustav Mahler. The Met gave the first opera radio broadcast in 1910.

  • A view of Sydney's Opera House surrounded by water (Paul Liu - Fotolia.com)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    Sydney Opera House

    One can hardly imagine Sydney without its visually striking opera house. The unusual building was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Danish architect Jorn Utzon and finished in 1973. While the unconventional design initially triggered a lot of controversy, the building become one of Australia's most important tourist attractions.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (ad)


sb/eg (with dpa)

Deutschland Berlin Polizei in besetzter Volksbühne

Chris Dercon resigns as Volksbühne director after short and stormy reign 13.04.2018

Only a few months after launching his first production at the Berlin Volksbühne, the controversial theater director and former Tate Modern head has decided to give up his new role in the capital.

Deutschland Berlin - Volksbühne Berlin Spielstätte Tempelhof

New Berlin theater director Chris Dercon responds to poo protests with dance 11.09.2017

The shitstorm targeting Berlin's new theater director, former Tate Modern chief Chris Dercon, has been both digital and quite literal. Instead of bailing, he launched the Volksbühne season with an unusual 12-dance show.

Volksbühne besetzt

Activists occupy Berlin's famous Volksbühne theater, say they resist city's gentrification 23.09.2017

The Volksbühne theater has been at the center of controversy since its new director took the reins last month. Now an art collective has seized control of the building with plans to put on its own performance program.

