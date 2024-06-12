  1. Skip to content
Remembering the genocide of Sinti and Roma through culture

Elona Elezi | Mehmed Smajic | Gramos Sejdiu
December 6, 2024

Across Germany, cultural events commemorate the Sinti and Roma who were murdered by the Nazi regime and highlight their valuable contribution to culture and society.

Germany is dedicated to remembering the millions of victims of the Nazi regime between 1933 and 1945.

From podium discussions, lectures and readings to a wide range of different musical performances, regular events are held across the country in memory of the estimated 500,000 Roma and Sinti who were murdered during this period. 

But such events are not solely about acknowledging these atrocities and coming to terms with the past, they are also about looking to the future and building a society where the contribution of Sinti and Roma is valued.
 

