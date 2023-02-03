  1. Skip to content
Image: Ute Grabowsky/photothek/picture alliance

Remember!

49 minutes ago

How do we forget? How do we remember? Our memory takes its first steps before we're even born. But as we age, we remember fewer and fewer experiences.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MzLl
Gehirn eines Junges
Image: Colourbox

What do we remember from each phase of life?

What was your first kiss like? Your first love? Lasting impressions that are stored in our memory – but where? People have several different kinds of memories that fulfill very different roles.

 

 

 

Useful routines and bad habits

We've developed habits and routines so that our brains don't get overwhelmed with having to memorize everything. They relieve our brain of 50% of our daily decisions.

 

 

Symbolbild Mann denkt nach
Image: Fotolia/Doc Rabe Media

How do we forget?

About 60 people have been diagnosed with hyperthymesia. They can remember every day of their lives – offering scientists an opportunity to learn how forgetting works. Remembering and forgetting are two sides of the same coin.

 

 

 

Earthworms: Friends of climate protection

Earthworms loosen the soil – benefitting farmers but also forests. The soil can then absorb more carbon, helping in the fight to save the environment.

 

Raupenart - Eichen-Prozessionsspinner
Image: Imago/blickwinkel

Taking the fight to oak processionary moths

The caterpillars of the oak processionary moth cause itching in humans. University researchers in Göttingen shoot a fatal fungi at their nests, and are seeing positive results.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 04.02.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 05.02.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 06.02.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 06.02.2023 – 15:30 UTC
MON 06.02.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 07.02.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 06.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

