Remember Soviet WWII role, Putin urges world

In a lengthy essay published by the US journal National Interest on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the world to recognize the contribution of the Soviet Union in the defeat of Nazi Germany. The article, titled "The Real Lessons of the 75th Anniversary of World War II,'' appeared six days before a huge military parade in Red Square to commemorate the end of World War II in Europe.

The timing of the essay underlines how the war is a linchpin of Russia's national identity. The Soviets suffered 27 million deaths during World War II. And Moscow routinely accuses Western Europe, Poland and Ukraine of downplaying its role in the conflict. "It is essential to pass on to future generations the memory of the fact that the Nazis were defeated first and foremost by the Soviet people,'' Putin wrote.

He bemoaned that "certain politicians rushed to claim that Russia was trying to rewrite history.''

Read more: Poland versus Putin: Dispute over history

Defending Soviet actions

Poland and Russia frequently butt heads over who is to blame for starting the war, and Putin took up the issue in the article.

"The blame for the tragedy that Poland then suffered lies entirely with the Polish leadership, which had impeded the formation of a military alliance between Britain, France and the Soviet Union and relied on the help from its Western partners, throwing its own people under the steamroller of Hitler's machine of destruction,'' Putin wrote.

Putin also reiterated the contention that the Soviet Union was forced into signing a non-aggression agreement with Germany before the war — the so-called Molotov-Ribbentrop pact — after France and the UK cold-shouldered creating a military alliance.

The Russian leader in his essay defended the Soviet Union's annexation of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. "Their accession to the USSR was implemented on a contractual basis, with the consent of the elected authorities. This was in line with international and state law of that time," he said.

Read more: How WWII affects the grandchildren of the war generation

World War II began on September 1, 1939 with the German invasion of Poland from the west, followed by the French and British declaration of war on Germany, and soon after Soviet seizures of eastern Poland.

Putin's essay, likely to draw hefty rebuttals in nations such as Poland and Ukraine, precedes next Wednesday's Moscow Victory Day parade, postponed since May 9. On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) again warned that Russia's plan to stage its 75th anniversary to mark the end of World War II in Europe risked spreading the novel coronavirus, officially called SARS-Cov-2.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII Remembrance while social distancing On May 8, 2020, in front of Berlin's Neue Wache memorial to victims of war and dictatorship, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier commemorates Germany's surrender 75 years ago. Brandenburg State Premier Dietmar Woidke, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Constitutional Court President Andreas Vosskuhle (l. to r.) take part in the ceremony amid the pandemic.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII Masks and social distancing At the Soviet War Memorial in Berlin's Treptower Park, residents lay flowers on the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany. Here, too, there is no large-scale event, and instead social distancing and protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic. The Soviet Army was the hardest hit when it came to military casualties. Moscow commemorates the millions of victims on May 9.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII Russia remembers on May 9 Up to 10.7 million Red Army soldiers were killed during WWII, according to the New Orleans-based National WWII Museum. An air show over Moscow's Red Square marked the 75th anniversary of Victory Day on May 9.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII Pumping up for peace Michael Fischer-Art, an artist from Leipzig, installed a large, inflatable tank on Berlin's Pariser Platz, next to the Brandenburg Gate. Marking the anniversary of May 8, 1945, he seeks to illustrate the senselessness of war.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII 75 roses along a border fence Katarzyna Goral, an employee of the Polish Zgorzelec town council, places one of 75 roses onto a border fence at the town's bridge over the Neisse River. Görlitz, a city in Saxony that was part of the former province of Lower Silesia during the war, was divided along the Neisse after World War II. Since then, the eastern part of the city became the Polish town of Zgorzelec.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII Soldiers of past and present WWII veterans and soldiers currently with the army jointly remember the end of the war in Europe and lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Lithuanian Square in Lublin, Poland.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII Shadows of the past In Ukraine all official commemorations were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to official figures, at least 8 million Ukrainians died during the WWII — a quarter of the population. Passersby stroll past a monument at the open-air World War II Museum in Kiev.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII Flags and veterans In the French city of Lille, too, the commemoration ceremony was forced to adapt to coronavirus restrictions. At the city's square, which was almost completely empty, a WWII veteran salutes the monument for victims of the two world wars.

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII 'The war in Germany is over' In the British town of Crewe, near Manchester, 96-year-old Bernard Morgan greets his neighbors on V-E Day, as a larger commemoration ceremony was not permitted due to COVID-19. As a young man, Morgan was a code and cipher operator for the Royal Air Force who received and printed the first original telex message: "The war in Germany is over."

In pictures: World marks 75 years since end of WWII 75 years on: A warning for the future Major Andy Reid of the Scots Guards, an infantry regiment in the British Army, plays the bagpipes while two Spitfires thunder over the cliffs of Dover. The low-wing aircraft were used by the Royal Air Force and Allied Air Forces during WWII. Author: Konstantin Klein



'No global war, despite sharpest contradictions'

The Russian president concluded his essay by suggesting that a prime lesson of the war is the necessity of broad international diplomacy.

He expressed hope that a Russia-proposed summit of the leaders of the UN Security Council's veto-holding countries would take place soon to discuss global security, the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

Putin said post-war "rules of conduct" agreed by Britain's Winston Churchill, the USA's Franklin D. Roosevelt und the Soviet Union's Josef Stalin had "laid the foundations of a world that for 75 years had no global war, despite the sharpest contradictions."

The proposed summit, asserted Putin, would demonstrate commitment to "values for which our fathers and grandfathers were fighting shoulder to shoulder."

"There can be no doubt that the summit of Russia, China, France, the United States and the UK can play an important role in finding common answers to modern challenges,'' he said.

ipj/sri (AP, dpa)