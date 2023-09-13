  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya
Extreme weather
Morocco earthquake
ReligionGermany

Religions from around the world together in Berlin

Christoph Strack
September 13, 2023

The war in Ukraine has entangled both politics and religion. In Berlin, it shaped the large peace rally organized by the Catholic community of Sant'Egidio, which brought together representatives from dozens of faiths.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WHAd
A crowd of people by the Brandenburg Gate holding up banners reading "peace" in different languages, a flag with a dove and the word "Egidio"
The Sant'Egidio meeting ended with a rallye by Berlin's Brandenburg GateImage: Christian Ditsch/epd/IMAGO

It was a colorful and diverse scene as the world's religions gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin earlier this week: red, violet and white yarmulkes, gray and black turbans, large hats with 12 Coptic crosses and brightly colored robes in yellow or orange.

Representatives of about 40 different faiths were in attendance, including Christians, Jews and Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Shintoists, Sikhs, Zen-Buddhists, and Zoroastrians. The large gathering made for a surreal scene, fluctuating between earnestness and merriment.

The rally was the finale of a three-day peace conference organized by the Catholic Community of Sant'Egidio in the German capital. Berlin was chosen as the location because it symbolized coexistence in Europe since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

"It is very moving for me to speak today in this place, in which history — for better or worse — has so much to say," said Marco Impagliazzo, the president of this global movement within Catholicism since 2003, as he began his address.

Peace brokers in the most difficult conflicts

The Community of Sant'Egidio originated in Rome in 1968 and has about 60,000 members in more than 70 countries today, according to the organization. It is a Catholic movement for peace that aims to provide political mediation, even in the most difficult conflicts. Its greatest success was the peace agreement reached for Mozambique in 1992. Constant efforts toward reconciliation are underway in several regions on the African continent. However, dialogue between religions is becoming an increasingly important aspect of their mission.

World religions talk peace at Sant'Egidio meeting

This peace conference, the 37th since 1986, was dominated by discussions on the situation in Ukraine. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed the participants. Both speeches had a strong focus on Russian aggression and Ukraine's right to defense. The Russian invasion of February 24, 2022 "changed everything," Steinmeier said on Sunday.

He spoke of a Russian "campaign of destruction" against fundamental European values and emphasized the need and justification for supplying weapons to Ukraine. And — without directly naming him — Steinmeier spoke strongly against the Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who has emphasized his closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin: "Whoever in the name of religion stands by the side of an aggressive warlord who wants to subjugate a peaceful democratic neighboring country using violence … fundamentally offends against the faith commandment of peace!" Orthodox representatives from Russia were not invited to the peace conference.

Sant'Egidio is at its core a Roman organization and pays great attention to the course taken by the Pope — and Francis has held back on statements against Putin.

Perhaps that is typical of the wide breadth of opinion on display during the conference: During a panel discussion about the difficulties faced by Christians in parts of the Middle East, the moderator surprisingly gave the floor to the Russian Orthodox Archbishop Tikhon, who leads the Berlin diocese and was sitting in the audience. Without any objection, he lamented the "religious persecution" of Russian Orthodoxy in Ukraine. He failed to mention the destruction of Ukrainian churches, which has caused suffering among Ukrainian believers.

Finally: One of the most well-known cardinals in Berlin was the chair of the Italian Bishops' Conference, Bologna's Archbishop Matteo Maria Zuppi. He was the special envoy for the Pope for a peace mission in the Ukraine war. From Berlin, Zuppi flew on to Beijing to meet with Chinese leaders about the Pope's wish for peace.

Zohra Sarabi
19-year old Zohra Sarabi fled Afghanistan with the help of the Sant'Egidio communityImage: Christoph Strack/DW

Accusations of Western double standards

There is usually little spontaneity at Sant'Egidio gatherings. To name an example, during a panel discussion about interreligious dialogue as a "resource for global peace", the Italian Foreign Minister spoke for a good 25 minutes.

Afterward, framed by a prolonged moderation, six representatives, 5 male and 1 female, made statements lasting at least 10 minutes each. When a leading Shiite cleric bemoaned a "conflict between some Western values and basic human instincts" and called it a "double standard" that burning an LGBTQ flag was considered a "hate crime" whilst burning a Quran was considered "freedom of expression", nobody intervened.

Audience enthralled by young Afghan woman's story

The annual Sant'Egidio peace conferences traditionally have a fixed style and are shaped by the Italian organization and its male founding generation. But this year's event showed that it can also be different: less of an academic talkfest, more true-to-life and exciting. About 1000 Berlin students followed parts of the program, according to Sant'Egidio. At a forum for young people, Zohra Sarabi took part in a question-and-answer session alongside a peace activist from Ukraine and a priest who cares for defenseless migrants in Mexico.

The 19-year-old Afghan, who was able to leave her country following the Taliban takeover of Kabul in 2021 via a humanitarian corridor organized by Sant'Egidio, is now living and studying in Rome. "Freedom is everything," she said, adding: "The people in Europe think we want a better future. But it is simply a future that we want. In Afghanistan there is none." Her pain when remembering friends and relatives in her former homeland is palpable. The question-and-answer session in the crowded hall took two hours of enthralled listening, sometimes thunderous applause, sometimes quiet sympathy.

left to right: Thuringia Premier Bodo Ramelow , Imam Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed al-Tayyeb, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Marco Impagliazzo, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, and Matteo Maria Zuppi sitting in the auditorium listening to a speech
Sant'Egidio brings prominent religious and political leaders from all over the world togetherImage: Hannes P. Albert/dpa/picture alliance

Sant'Egidio has had remarkable success in bringing prominent religious leaders from all over the world together. At its closing assembly, the community's leader Impagliazzo cited the image of the fall of the Berlin Wall: "Right here, a wall has fallen. (…). Despite their differences, the religions have learned to coexist, complement, and support one another, no longer fight against each other, no longer see each other as rivals, but rather stand with and beside each other. (…)  Today we speak the same language, the language of peace!"

This was met with applause from all the religious representatives who gathered in Berlin to work toward peace. They signed an appeal: Peace does not mean to resign oneself to injustice, it stated. "No war is forever!"

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Deutsche Welle Strack Christoph Portrait
Christoph Strack Christoph Strack is a senior author writing about religious affairs.@Strack_C
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Cloudy sky and silhouette of Cologne Cathedral

Why Germany's Catholics are turning their back on the church

Why Germany's Catholics are turning their back on the church

Over half a million Roman Catholics left the church in Germany last year alone. Why are people breaking with the institution? DW's Christoph Strack caught up with one former "core member" of the church.
ReligionJuly 1, 2023
The soon-to-be-opened Hindu temple on Hasenheide in Berlin

Germany's largest Hindu temple set to open in Berlin

Germany's largest Hindu temple set to open in Berlin

What do major enterprises such as Amazon have to do with a new place of worship in Berlin? The largest Hindu temple in Germany is due to open in the capital in the coming months.
ReligionSeptember 3, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023.

Putin and Kim Jong Un meet at cosmodrome in Russian Far East

PoliticsSeptember 13, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Overturned cars and debris lay scattered across a street full of red mud

'Medicane' left Libya trapped between floods and the sea

'Medicane' left Libya trapped between floods and the sea

ClimateSeptember 12, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Maria Ressa has a broad smile on her face as she holds her hands up in a prayer position

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Human RightsSeptember 12, 202307:16 min
More from Asia

Germany

Thomas Muller celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and France

Müller, Völler help Germany rediscover fun factor

Müller, Völler help Germany rediscover fun factor

SoccerSeptember 12, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Albin Kurti (left) in an interview with DW

Albin Kurti: No 'eruption of violence' in northern Kosovo

Albin Kurti: No 'eruption of violence' in northern Kosovo

PoliticsSeptember 12, 202310:50 min
More from Europe

Middle East

President of Al Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (right) with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

President Joe Biden (left) sits next to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy

Republicans open Biden impeachment inquiry

Republicans open Biden impeachment inquiry

PoliticsSeptember 12, 202304:20 min
More from North America

Latin America

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage