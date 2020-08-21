Relevant as ever: Keith Haring works on show in Essen

Exhibitions that showcase works by late artists are often advertised as very up-to-date, as works that still today have a lot to say to people. Often enough, that seems exaggerated, and in many cases, is probably in line with the organizers' marketing strategies.
But in the case of Keith Haring, that approach hits the mark. Haring remains cool and up-to-date. He died in New York City in February 1990 of AIDS-related complications — one of the many victims of the HIV pandemic raging at the time. Of course, we are again living in times of a global pandemic with Covid-19.
Keith Haring's art is timeless, a perfect fit with the new millennium
The "Keith Haring" exhibition at the Folkwang Museum in Essen was actually supposed to open in May, but was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis and its restrictions. On August 21, the art show is finally ready to open, with about 200 Haring works.
The work titled "National Coming Out Day" from 1988
Haring, who was only diagnosed with HIV/AIDS a few years before his death, was very open about his own situation, but also about how people and society dealt with the disease. The topic was widely taboo at the start, and even later, the way it was handled was anything but enlightening and open during the conservative era of US President Ronald Reagan's administration.
Haring's figures would wear face masks today
Haring took a unique approach, and it is not too difficult to imagine how the American artist would have handled the current coronavirus pandemic. You can almost see his drawings in your mind's eye: complete with face masks, physical distancing, and handwashing — using simple, clear and unambiguous symbols, formulas and motifs, a universal language.
They were friends: Andy Warhol and Keith Haring in 1986
Yet despite the apparent simplicity of his motifs, drawings and paintings of the late 1970s and 80s, whether he created them in his studio or in public spaces, they can still be interpreted in many different ways — rendering them nearly classic.
Abstract art in public spaces
That is why Haring's abstract and figurative art has survived well over the decades. Young people today are just as likely to find this artist, who helped shape the '80s, appealing. That was Haring's great gift: he created art that was timeless. In contrast, Banksy, whose artwork causes a sensation time and again and who is also a master of the public space, has something downright old-fashioned in his moral unambiguity. Haring seems much more modern.
His works appear simple yet profound at the same time
Modern also because he was "a spokesperson for his generation; in his work, Haring responded to some of the urgent issues of his time, such as political dictatorships, racism, homophobia, drug addiction, AIDS, capitalism and environmental destruction," as the Folkwang Museum wrote on its website. The issues are still the same decades later.
The "Keith Haring" exhibition at the Folkwang Museum in the western German city of Essen runs from August 21 to November 29.
Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements
Inspired by hieroglyphs
Impressed by ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs, Haring adopted their form of communication by developing characters that were reduced to just a few lines. "There is within all forms a basic structure, an indication of the entire object with a minimum of lines, that becomes a symbol," he said in 1978.
Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements
The hole left after John Lennon's death
Haring was nothing if not a contemporary artist responding to the pressing issues of the day. With this untitled vinyl painting on tarp, Haring reacted to John Lennon's murder on December 8, 1980. "I woke up the next morning with this image in my head — of the man with a hole in his stomach — and I always associated that image with the death of John Lennon."
Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements
Tagging the dog
Although inspired by graffiti artists, Haring did not consider himself one of them. As his work progressed, he created a signature tag: starting with the outline of an animal, the tag began to resemble a dog; later in his work, it rather appeared as a person crawling on all fours.
Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements
Love over consumerism with Andy Mouse
Numerous symbols and figures appear repeatedly throughout Haring's work. A simple red heart, signifying love is shown here as a gamble two people take. On the right half of the image is the artist's unique Andy Mouse, a character derived from the Disney figure but tweaked in homage to pop artist Andy Warhol. Context varies, but Andy Mouse is seen as a critique of mass consumerism and pop culture.
Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements
The original form of going viral
Haring was a contemporary of Neil Postman, famous for his book "Amusing Ourselves to Death"; both were ahead of their time as critics of the role of TV and computers in our lives. The screen-headed caterpillar shown in this painting from 1983 combines common symbols in Haring's work to delivers his message of warning that machines pose acute danger to people and could spell the end of humanity.
Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements
Baring the Cross
Adept at critiquing modern culture through symbols he employed, Haring often showed the cross as a place of death or being used by people to commit murder. The cross seen here can be said to represent evangelical Christianity and the trend toward televangelism that swept the US in the early 1980s. In interviews, the artist warned of the danger of dogmatism and "control religions."
Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements
The X-man
Whether you want to interpret the x as the marker of a target or as another letter in the alphabet so frequently used by Haring in his work (and which the exhibition at the Albertina in Vienna is named after), the symbol appears again and again. In this instance, it appears to represent the mob mentality that tears people apart.
Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements
Chalk outlines as political statements
Although he died of AIDS at 31, Haring was famous for his politically-driven work even in Europe. He was asked to draw a mural on the Berlin Wall in the late 80s, and painted public service messages, including "Crack is Whack." The turbulence of the 1980s, a decade characterized in the US by the discovery of HIV, military action and the rampant greed of Wall Street, are common themes in his art.
Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements
The monkey as Golden Calf
Mixing metaphors, this acrylic painting could be considered an ironic take on the tale of the Golden Calf, here featuring a red monkey worshiped by many. Monkeys are depicted throughout Haring's oeuvre, most remarkably in his work supporting the AIDS advocacy organization ACT UP, which evokes the three wise monkeys from the proverb "hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil."
Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements
Untitled, Self-Portrait (1985)
Early in his career, Haring sought out opportunities to bring his art to a broader audience — and found it on the empty, black-matted billboards of the early 80s New York subways. Graffiti had already inched into every corner of the city, but Haring took a different approach, using chalk instead of marker to create temporary drawings, similar to this later self-portrait.
Art as activism: Keith Haring's political statements
Artist at work
Haring used a similar technique to the continuous process employed by Picasso, according to the latter's son, Claude. "He just stayed close, ... painting it from top to bottom — bending on his knees, and never once stepping back to see how it looked. Only after he had covered the entire door did he step back, and that's when the door was finished and became a marvelous painting."
Author: Courtney Tenz