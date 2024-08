08/02/2024 August 2, 2024

Three Russian prisoners freed as part of a major prisoner swap on Thursday have held a press conference at DW's headquarters in Germany. Opposition activists Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Andrei Pivovarov told of their experiences in Russian prison. DW asked Mariana Katzarova, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Russian Federation.