Released Russians say swap deal was a 'difficult dilemma'

A prisoner swap between Russia and the US has now been completed.

The exchange freed four Americans who have landed on American soil with Joe Biden welcoming them.

The trade freed another 12 German and Russian political prisoners who have either arrived or are set to arrive in Germany with Olaf Scholz welcoming them.

Three Russian opposition figures — Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Andrei Pivovarov — released by the Kremlin as part of the multinational exchange deal are speaking to reporters from DW's Bonn HQ.

Three Russian opposition figures — Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Andrei Pivovarov — released by the Kremlin as part of the multinational exchange deal are speaking to reporters from DW's Bonn HQ.

