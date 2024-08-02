Released Russians say swap deal was a 'difficult dilemma'

Skip next section Ilya Yashin says his term in prison was a 'fight' for his right to live in Russia

08/02/2024 August 2, 2024 Ilya Yashin says his term in prison was a 'fight' for his right to live in Russia

Ilya Yashin said it was hard to accept that he was free "because a murderer was free" — a reference to the Russian convicted of killing a man in broad daylight in Berlin in 2019 released as part of the deal — saying that he was very sad about that.

"I am also sad that over a thousand people are still in prison," he said, naming a list of people he said ought to have been at the table with them, including Alexei Navalny's lawyers.

Ever since my first day, Yashin said he maintained that "he was not ready to be exchanged."

"I don't want to be on a list" and "will not leave Russia," he said, saying he considered himself both a citizen and a patriot.

Yashin said his prison term was a fight for "my right to live in my country" and that he "sat in prison in order for my right to speak out" and the "right to live and work in my own country."

Until the very last day, he said, he'd fought for his right to stay in Russia.

"What happened on August 1 is not an exchange. This is my expulsion from Russia against my will. My first wish in Ankara was to buy a ticket and go back to Russia."