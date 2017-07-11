'Release' Alexei Navalny, European Court of Human Rights tells Russia

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) called for the release of opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, on Wednesday.

"The Court grants an interim measure in favor of Aleksei Navalny and asks to the Government of Russia to release him," the European rights court said in a press release, using a different spelling of Navalny's name.

Navalny's team had also shared a copy of a letter addressed to Navalny's lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, from the ECHR informing her of the decision and the plan to notify government in Russia.

The ECHR is the international court of the Council of Europe, Europe's main human rights forum, of which Russia is a member.

The case against Navalny:

A Moscow court on February 2 found Navalny guilty of disobeying the terms of his probation over a 2014 money laundering conviction.

It sentenced Navalny to three and a half years in a penal colony, albeit with some of that time already served.

But Europe’s top human rights court had already ruled in 2017 that Navalny’s 2014 conviction for fraud had been "arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable."

It ordered Russia to pay him compensation.

During the trial in February, Navalny said the legal actions against him were designed to intimidate people.

Most European governments and the US have staunchly criticized Russia for jailing Navalny.

Will Navalny now be released?

The ECHR called for his release as an interim measure under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court for people who faces "an imminent risk of irreparable harm," according a UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Rule 39 toolkit.

Rule 39 individual interim measures are binding for the period during which they remain in force, the UNHCR toolkit states.

Russian authorities did not immediately comment on the ruling by the ECHR.

The Russian Justice Ministry previously warned in a statement carried by the Russian Tass news agency that the ECHR's demand referencing the rule would represent a "crude interference into the judicial system" of Russia and "cross the red line."

"The ECHR can't substitute a national court or cancel its verdict," the statement added.

In the past, Moscow has abided by the ECHR's rulings awarding compensation to Russian citizens who have contested verdicts in Russian courts.

But this is the first time it has faced a demand by the European court to set a convict free.

Who is Alexei Navalny?

The 44-year-old is a Russian lawyer, anti-corruption activist and opposition leader.

He has tried for over a decade to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin, using his YouTube channel to expose corruption and even launching a presidential run against Putin.

He hit the headlines worldwide after he survived an attempted poisoning in Siberia in August 2020. International experts believe he was poisoned by a Soviet-era nerve agent.

After being treated in Germany, he returned to Russia and was arrested on arrival on January 17.

His arrest sparked nationwide protests, attended by tens of thousands of people.

