'Release' Alexei Navalny, European Court of Human Rights tells Russia

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) called for the release of opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, on Wednesday.

"The Court grants an interim measure in favor of Aleksei Navalny and asks to the Government of Russia to release him," the European rights court said in a press release, using a different spelling of Navalny's name.

Navalny's team had also shared a copy of a letter addressed to Navalny's lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, from the ECHR informing her of the decision and the plan to notify government in Russia.

The case against Navalny:

A Moscow court on February 2 found Navalny guilty of disobeying the terms of his probation over a 2014 money laundering conviction.

It sentenced Navalny to three and a half years in a penal colony, albeit with some of that time already served.

But Europe’s top human rights court had already ruled in 2017 that Navalny’s 2014 conviction for fraud had been "arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable."

It ordered Russia to pay him compensation.

During the trial in February, Navalny said the legal actions against him were designed to intimidate people.

Most European governments and the US have staunchly criticized Russia for jailing Navalny.

kmm/msh (Reuters)