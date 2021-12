Beyond traditional presentation

The exhibition curated by Ayim aims to reinvent the concept of the museum to the extent that a museum and the artworks in it should offer space for a pluralistic view of the world. In addition to the artists already mentioned, works by Afroscope (pictured), El Anatsui, Diego Arauja and Studio Nyali will be on display. The exhibition runs until March 6, 2022 at the Dortmunder U culture center.