Regulatory jungle - Migrants facing German bureaucracy

Every year, Cuban Yairan Montejo has to renew his German residence permit in order to keep living in the country. What may sound like a simple process often causes him frustration and distress: appointments are difficult to get, and many government officials are not as understanding as he would like. Will he achieve his goal of obtaining a permanent residence permit? For Catalina Fajardo from Colombia, things are somewhat easier. The kindergarten teacher is about to come to Germany with the support of a placement agency - because skilled workers are desperately needed. But before that can happen, she needs to pass a language test. Kathrin Wesolowski follows both of them as they navigate German bureaucracy.