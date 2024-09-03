Regrowing a piece of history: the Sycamore Gap Tree

Nature and EnvironmentUnited KingdomRegrowing a piece of history: the Sycamore Gap TreeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentUnited KingdomMelissa Kent03/09/2024March 9, 2024Last September a centuries-old Sycamore tree in Northumberland National Park was mysteriously cut down. Using a few surviving twigs and an ancient Egyptian technique, horticulturalists have managed to clone the famous tree.https://p.dw.com/p/4dLuDAdvertisement