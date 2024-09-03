  1. Skip to content
Regrowing a piece of history: the Sycamore Gap Tree

Melissa Kent
March 9, 2024

Last September a centuries-old Sycamore tree in Northumberland National Park was mysteriously cut down. Using a few surviving twigs and an ancient Egyptian technique, horticulturalists have managed to clone the famous tree.

