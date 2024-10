Terry Martin | Georg Matthes

Tensions over the South China Sea are dominating discussions at the ASEAN summit in Laos. Confrontations at sea between China and ASEAN members Philippines and Vietnam had sparked concerns over China's actions in the disputed waters. DW's Asia Pacific Bureau Chief Georg Matthes has more on how this territorial dispute is undermining cooperation among ASEAN nations.