Refugees plant new trees for Lebanon

Lebanon hosts more refugees per capita than any other country — they now account for around a fifth of the population. And according to the UNHCR, 90% of Lebanon's 1.5 million Syrian refugees live below the poverty line.

NGO Salam LADC offers refugee women an income for helping to restore the country's forests. They are employed to make "seed bombs" and use them to reseed cedar forests.

A layer of soil and clay protects the seeds from being eaten by birds and other animals

Lebanon suffers from frequent forest fires, unregulated deforestation and soil erosion. Some 85% percent of the country's remaining forests are considered severely degraded. The Trees for Lebanon project focuses mainly on the fertile plateau of the Bekaa Valley, which was once famous for its lush cedar forests that are now all but vanished.

Employing refugees on the project provides them with essential income. The project also employs locals, empowering them to care for their environment and fostering dialogue between different cultures.

Working together to protect the environment not only seeds trees but also friendships

Project goal: The Trees for Lebanon project aims to revive Lebanese forests while supporting the economic and social integration of women refugees.

Project duration: August 2021 to August 2023.

Budget: Trees for Lebanon is funded with approximately €91,000 distributed over two years.

Project partners: Trees for Lebanon is funded by the International Climate Initiative's Small Grants Program and supported by the German Environment Ministry based on a resolution of the German Bundestag.

The project is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and NGO Salam LADC in cooperation with theLebanon Reforestation Initiative.

A film by Florian Nusch.