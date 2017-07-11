Refugees: Oxfam condemns 'inhumane' Greek asylum system

International NGO Oxfam attacked Greece's new asylum law on Thursday, saying it "exposes people to abuse and exploitation" and was a "blatant attack" on Europe's humanitarian commitment to protect refugees.

"The new Greek asylum system is designed to deport people rather than offer them safety and protection," warned Oxfam and the Green Council for Refugees (GCR) in their joint report.

Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis came to power a year ago with the goal of reducing the number of migrants and refugees arriving in Greece. The country has been one of the main gateways for asylum-seekers entering Europe and hosts tens of thousands of refugees and migrants from places like Afghanistan and Syria.

The new asylum law was put into place on January 1 2020 and was amended in May. Oxfam and the GCR pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic has "aggravated" the situation, where people living in cramped conditions in refugee camps are at high risk of infection.

Moria's improvised tent camps seen from above

Blueprint for Europe?

The reforms aimed to speed up the asylum process so refugees could either be more easily deported. The new law also made it easier for Greece to reject asylum applications based on minor misdemeanors like failing to show up for interviews, according to the report. The Greek government has also hired hundreds of new border police officers and is building a fence along the border with Turkey.

"We are extremely worried that the EU will now use Greece's asylum system as a blueprint for Europe's upcoming asylum reform," Evelien van Roemburg of Oxfam said.

The deadly Evros River borderland Dangerous crossing The Evros River, which is the natural land border between Greece and Turkey, is one of the most notorious border crossings. Over the years, thousands of people have died there trying to cross into Europe.

The deadly Evros River borderland The morgue To date this year, 29 people have been discovered dead at the Greek-Turkish border along the river. Due to the rising number of people that are found, the International Committee of the Red Cross has donated a fridge container for the dead. There are currently 15 bodies at the morgue. The most recent case was a 15-year-old boy.

The deadly Evros River borderland International help The International Committee of the Red Cross donated one fridge container to the hospital of Alexandroupolis as the morgue did not have the capacity to keep the rising number of dead refugees who are discovered in the Evros region.

The deadly Evros River borderland Looking after the dead Hunters, fishermen or the authorities that patrol the area usually discover the bodies at the river. When someone is found, the police are the first to arrive in order to investigate the scene and take photos. The dead then are taken to the morgue where the coroner, Pavlos Pavlidis, looks for identification marks such as tattoos or other personal items, and takes DNA samples.

The deadly Evros River borderland Cause of death According to the coroner, Pavlos Pavlidis, the main cause of death among refugees who are discovered at the Greek-Turkish border is drowning. "70 percent of deaths are caused by drowning followed by hypothermia. Lately we have been noticing a rise of deaths as a result of road and train accidents," he told DW.

The deadly Evros River borderland Personal items Coroner Pavlos Pavlidis keeps the personal items that belonged to refugees who have been found on the river's banks in plastic bags to help with the identification process.

The deadly Evros River borderland A tough but necessary job It's a painstaking process to mark and bag the personal items of the dead refugees. "The items we come across most are objects that are not usually destroyed by water," Pavlidis said.

The deadly Evros River borderland Lost rings The most common personal items that are found on the bodies of refugees are jewelry such as rings, necklaces and generally metal objects. "Clothes and official documents such as passports are usually destroyed by the water," Pavlidis said.

The deadly Evros River borderland Death and religion Religious items, from various religions, are also very common discoveries on those who are found on the Evros River. Once someone is identified, their personal items are returned to their family.

The deadly Evros River borderland Rest in peace If someone is identified, their body is returned to their family. If not, after a few months, Greek authorities arrange the buriel either at the Muslim cemetery in the village of Sidiro, or at the Christian cemetery of Orestiada. The gravestone above reads: "He remains — Our beloved whom we lost, Mustafa Rahwan — Aleppo Syria, 1983-2014." Author: Marianna Karakoulaki (Alexandroupoli)



Roemburg also claims that conditions in refugee camps amount to "administrative detention" for refugees where "even families with children are regularly detained in inhumane conditions."

There are over 33,000 refugees in camps on Greek islands like Lesbos and Kos, in camps that were built with a capacity of 8,000.

ed/ng (AFP, dpa)