Refugees from Ukraine: How are Germans reacting?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
A vast majority of Germans support taking in refugees from Ukraine. There has been plenty of solidarity, as DW’s Thomas Sparrow reports.
Top Russian conductor Thomas Sanderling has stepped down in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But he's spoken out against a boycott of Russian culture, saying artists should not be forced to pick sides.
DW's correspondents report from Kyiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi and countries bordering Ukraine. Here is a sample of their experiences in recent days regarding the war, displacement and how the rest of Europe is responding.
Middle Eastern and North African countries rely heavily on wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine. The current war could lead to a severe food crisis in a region already under pressure.
India's behemoth state-owned insurer LIC is all set to go public with an initial public offering that is billed to be the biggest ever in India. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised questions about the timing.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version