Refugees fleeing Sudan's brutal war recount horror of Darfur

Human RightsSudanRefugees fleeing Sudan's brutal war recount horror of DarfurTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsSudanMariel Müller in Chad07/25/2024July 25, 2024The war in Sudan has been raging for more than a year. Sudan's army to stop the advance of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who are accused of killing men, women and children in ethnically motivated attacks in the Dafur region.https://p.dw.com/p/4ikIVAdvertisement