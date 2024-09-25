  1. Skip to content
Refugees fear the rise of the AfD

Franziska Wüst | Djamilia Prange de Oliveira
September 25, 2024

In an eastern German village where around 40 percent of the local population support the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD), refugees and volunteers share their concerns over the Brandenburg state election results.

