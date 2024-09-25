Refugees fear the rise of the AfD

SocietyGermanyRefugees fear the rise of the AfDTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyGermanyFranziska Wüst | Djamilia Prange de Oliveira09/25/2024September 25, 2024In an eastern German village where around 40 percent of the local population support the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD), refugees and volunteers share their concerns over the Brandenburg state election results.https://p.dw.com/p/4l3rzAdvertisement