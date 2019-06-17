 Refugee numbers worldwide hit record high: UN | News | DW | 19.06.2019

News

Refugee numbers worldwide hit record high: UN

For the first time ever, the number of displaced people reached 70.8 million at the end of 2018, according to the UNHCR. The agency's chief warned against a hostile climate for refugees, but Germany came in for praise.

Syrian women carry their belongings as they evacuate an informal refugee camp

Over 2 million people were forced to flee their homes last year, driving up the number of the displaced to a record 70.8 million worldwide, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a new report Wednesday.

The figure includes refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced people at the end of 2018.

Launching the agency's "Global Trends" report, UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said the phenomenon was growing in the "wrong direction."

"We have become almost unable to make peace," he said.

"It is true there are new conflicts, new situations producing refugees..., (but) the old ones never get resolved," he added. "When is the last conflict that you remember was resolved?"

Read more: Is Egypt using Syrian refugees as a bargaining chip with Europe?

  • A refugee in Greece stares out across the sea

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    'There is no life for LGBT refugees'

    Pedro, an actor and LGBT activist, fled Lebanon due to safety concerns. He doesn’t see much hope in Greece. "I left because Lebanon was not safe for me as an LGBT and [being] HIV positive. But Greece isn’t much different," he told DW. But his biggest concern is the future: "Even if I get asylum in Greece life will not be good, because there are no jobs, the language is difficult."

  • A woman looks out of the window of a refugee center

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Fighting for their rights

    Manar fled Syria in 2016 and now learns Greek and works as an interpreter with the Greek NGO Solidarity Now. "In Greece you have to count on yourself to support yourself and your family," she told DW. "If I look at the future of the Greek children, I can't find a very bright future for them so for sure I can't find any future for mine."

  • A man addressing a refugee day center

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Combating nationalism and climate crisis

    Foivos has been in Greece since the 1980s when he fled the Syrian regime and came to study law. He now works as an interpreter at the Refugee Day Center Alkyone, and was a candidate in Thessaloniki's local elections. "The two biggest issues that Europe has to face now is the rise of nationalism and climate change," he told DW. "Poverty and misery leads to nationalism."

  • A man standing next to a group of SYRIZA supporters

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    A Europe for everyone

    Since Suhaib fled Iraqi Kurdistan 18 months ago, he has been active in volunteer groups as a way to give something back to those who first helped him. "Fascists in the past killed millions, but after World War II Europeans volunteered in order to rebuild Europe," he says. "My message for European leaders would be to try to make a Europe for everyone."

  • A woman stares out to sea

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Losing its meaning

    Fahima from Afghanistan has been in Greece since 2004, and now works as an interpreter for the Refugee Day Center Alkyone. Her biggest fear is the rise of fascism. "During the Greek government of 2012-2014 fascists became stronger. For this reason we had to leave Athens," she said. "Things in Europe will become worse from now on because of the far right. It now seems to be losing its meaning."

  • A man stares out to sea at Thessaloniki's White Tower

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Uncertain future

    Malaz (not his real name) came to Greece in 2016 with his family. His sons started speaking Greek soon after they arrived, so they decided to stay in the country. "I am afraid of the rise of the far right," he told DW. "Things will become very difficult for Greece. If the EU wants to help refugees they should create jobs and offer education."

  • A refugee standing outside a cafe in Thessaloniki

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    EU is not doing enough

    Bagher, who works as an assistant kindergarten facilitator, arrived in Greece in 2015 and was stuck in the country due to the EU's policies. "In the beginning Greece was a door but people got stuck here," he said. "But people need jobs and housing. Greeks don't even have jobs, how will we?" Even though Bagher remains optimistic, he doesn't think the EU is willing to help refugees.

  • A refugee in front of Thessaloniki's Roman Forum

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Europe's societies at risk

    Mojtaba has been in Greece for over three years. He's currently at a Greek school and dreams of becoming a footballer or a dentist. He sees the rise of fascism as one of Europe's biggest problems, but not the only one. "Right-wing parties rise and this is not good for societies," he said. "The extreme right will destroy the face of Europe."

    Author: Marianna Karakoulaki (Greece)


Danger in Venezuela

Violence in Ethiopia drove about 1.56 million people to leave their homes last year, although vast majority of the displaced stayed inside Ethiopian borders.

Over one-fifth of global asylum seekers came from Venezuela, where people are fleeing deep political and economic crisis. The UNHCR noted some 340,000 asylum seekers from the South American country, but said the actual number is likely much bigger due to the Venezuelan crisis being underreported. The UN believes some 4 million people have left Venezuela since the start of 2016.

Grandi pleaded for donors to help countries taking in Venezuelan migrants. 

"Otherwise these countries will not bear the pressure anymore and then they have to resort to measures that will damage refugees," he said. "We are in a very dangerous situation."

Watch video 02:20

Thousands pour into Colombia as Venezuela reopens border

Message for Trump

Grandi commended the US for being the "largest supporter of refugees" and the biggest single donor to UNHCR. At the same time, he decried hostility that the displaced people face.

"In America, just like in Europe actually and in other parts of the world, what we are witnessing is an identification of refugees — but not just refugees, migrants as well — with people that come take away jobs that threaten our security, our values," Grandi said. "And I want to say to the US administration — to the president — but also to the leaders around the world: This is damaging."

He also criticized long-term administrative issued in the US that caused it to have world's biggest backlog of asylum seekers. Some 719,000 asylum claims are currently waiting to be resolved in the US.

Praise for Merkel

On a positive note, Grandi praised Germany for accepting migrants and working to "demystify" the notion that migration is unmanageable, "even when the numbers are very big."

"I usually don't like to praise and criticise but I think in this case, I'd like to praise Germany for what it has done," Grandi said in Geneva.

He noted that Chancellor Angela Merkel had paid a "heavy price" politically for her migration policy, but said this made her actions "even more courageous."

Watch video 03:16

Harsh conditions in German refugee camps

Another year, another record

The number of forcibly displaced people has been growing for the last seven years and has risen nearly 65% compared to ten years ago.

Read more: Half of the world's refugee children can't go to school

"Yet another year, another dreadful record has been beaten," said Jon Cerezo of British charity Oxfam. "Behind these figures, people like you and me are making dangerous trips that they never wanted to make, because of threats to their safety and most basic rights."

The Wednesday report also notes that developing countries take in by far the largest number of refugees.

dj/rt (AP, dpa, AFP)

