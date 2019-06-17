 Refugee numbers worldwide hit record high: UN | News | DW | 19.06.2019

News

Refugee numbers worldwide hit record high: UN

For the first time ever, the number of displaced people reached 70.8 million at the end of 2018, according to the UNHCR. Even this record tally is on the conservative side as the crisis in Venezuela is underreported.

Syrian women carry their belongings as they evacuate an informal refugee camp

Over 2 million people were forced to flee their homes last year, driving up the number of the displaced to a record 70.8 million worldwide, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a new report Wednesday.

The figure includes refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced people at the end of 2018.

Launching the agency's "Global Trends" report, UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said the phenomenon was growing in the "wrong direction."

"We have become almost unable to make peace," he said.

"It is true there are new conflicts, new situations producing refugees..., (but) the old ones never get resolved," he added. "When is the last conflict that you remember was resolved?"

Violence in Ethiopia drove about 1.56 million people to leave their homes last year, although vast majority of the displaced stayed inside Ethiopian borders.

Over one-fifth of global asylum seekers came from Venezuela, where people are fleeing deep political and economic crisis. The UNHCR noted some 340,000 asylum seekers from the South American country, but said the actual number of the displaced is likely much bigger due to the Venezuelan crisis being underreported.

The global number of displaced people has risen nearly 65% compared to ten years ago, the UN repor says.

dj/rt (AP, dpa, AFP)

