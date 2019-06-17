 Refugee crisis could be ′stroke of luck in German history,′ says ex-president | News | DW | 19.06.2019

News

Refugee crisis could be 'stroke of luck in German history,' says ex-president

Former President Christian Wulff has warned Germans from entertaining far-right causes. He said the arrival of refugees at the height of the migration crisis could eventually be as momentous as reunification.

Refugees and migrants wait in a queue as the sun rises

Former President Christian Wulff said history may prove that the 2015 refugee crisis was momentous and beneficial for the country, DPA news agency reported Wednesday.

"The chances are great that the refugee influx will become a stroke of luck in German history," Wulff said during a speech Tuesday night, describing German reunification in the 1990s as a similar moment of good fortune.

He said Germany is in a much better condition than many realize. The former president warned against entertaining right-wing extremist causes, saying the line separating patriotism and nationalism should not be blurred.

Read more: German politics: Are immigrants left out?

Christian Wulff

Christian Wulff has supported Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to open Germany's borders to refugees fleeing war

Pivotal moment

At the height of the refugee crisis, Wulff had urged EU member states to take in those fleeing from war and extreme poverty, saying: "It shouldn't be a problem for 500 million Europeans to receive 3 million refugees."

In 2015, Germany allowed nearly 900,000 migrants to enter the country under Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy. Many of them were fleeing war and extreme poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Eurosceptic, right-wing and far-right parties have seized on the crisis, with the likes of Hungarian President Viktor Orban and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz claiming it undermines the social fabric of the continent.

Georg Pazderski of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, criticized Wulff's remarks, saying on Twitter that the former president had lost touch with reality.

Read more: Follow the money: What are the EU's migration policy priorities?

  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


