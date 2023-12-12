  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
SportsTurkey

Turkey suspends top-flight football after referee attack

December 12, 2023

In Turkey's Super Lig, a shocking moment unfolds as Ankaragucu's president strikes a referee in the face, an act officials condemn as "vile, inhumane."

https://p.dw.com/p/4a2w6
Referee Halil Umut Meler falls to the ground as Koca punches him.
Referee Halil Umut Meler falls to the ground as Koca punches himImage: Emin Sansar/Anadolu/picture alliance

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has suspended the Super Lig after a referee was punched in the face by Ankaragucu's president Faruk Koca on Monday.

Koca entered the pitch and hit referee Halil Umut Meler when the final whistle blew after opponents Rizespor scored a 97th minute equalizer in the 1-1 draw at the Eryaman Stadium.

Koca's punch floored the referee, leaving him with a black eye.

Ankaragucu fans invaded the field after the game and Meler was kicked when he fell. It was, however, not clear who the attackers were.

What the TFF said about the attack

The match official was able to get into the dressing room with the help of the police.

"This vile attack was not only made against Halil Umut Meler," the TFF said in a statement. "Today, this inhumane and despicable attack was made against all stakeholders of Turkish football”

"The related club, the club chairman, club officials and all those guilty of attacking referee Umut Meler will be punished in the strongest terms possible," it added.

"By the decision of the Turkish Football Federation Board of Directors, matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely," the TFF said.

Referee Halil Umut Meler is accompanied off the pitch as his face swells
Referees in Turkey are often criticised by club managers and presidents but are rarely the target of violent attacksImage: Emin Sansar/Anadolu/picture alliance

How Turkish politicians reacted to the attack on the referee 

A detention order has been issued for Koca, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The minister added that two people have already been detained as part of a judicial probe into the incident.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced the attack on Meler.

"Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence," Erdogan posted on X.

"We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports," he said.

dvv/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Steph Catley in action

Are women football players getting a raw deal?

Are women football players getting a raw deal?

Women's football is set to become a billion-dollar industry for the first time in its history. But the rapid growth of the game has its downsides, several of which can be felt by the highest profile players.
SoccerDecember 11, 2023
Young female footballer Erjona Mehmeti from Kosovo, speaking to DW during a training session

UN campaign aids young female footballers in Kosovo

UN campaign aids young female footballers in Kosovo

In Kosovo, football is traditionally a male sport. But a young generation of girls wants to change that. A UN campaign called "16 days of activism against gender-based violence" is helping them do just that.
SocietyDecember 8, 202301:44 min
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey's Erdogan vows 'new era' in ties with Greece

Turkey's Erdogan vows 'new era' in ties with Greece

The Turkish president has pledged a "win-win" approach to relations with historic rival Greece during a visit to Athens. The trip is part of his bid to reset often rocky relations with Western allies.
PoliticsDecember 7, 2023