Turkey suspends top-flight football after referee attack

In Turkey's Super Lig, a shocking moment unfolds as Ankaragucu's president strikes a referee in the face, an act officials condemn as "vile, inhumane."

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has suspended the Super Lig after a referee was punched in the face by Ankaragucu's president Faruk Koca on Monday.

Koca entered the pitch and hit referee Halil Umut Meler when the final whistle blew after opponents Rizespor scored a 97th minute equalizer in the 1-1 draw at the Eryaman Stadium.

Koca's punch floored the referee, leaving him with a black eye.

Ankaragucu fans invaded the field after the game and Meler was kicked when he fell. It was, however, not clear who the attackers were.

What the TFF said about the attack

The match official was able to get into the dressing room with the help of the police.

"This vile attack was not only made against Halil Umut Meler," the TFF said in a statement. "Today, this inhumane and despicable attack was made against all stakeholders of Turkish football”

"The related club, the club chairman, club officials and all those guilty of attacking referee Umut Meler will be punished in the strongest terms possible," it added.

"By the decision of the Turkish Football Federation Board of Directors, matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely," the TFF said.

Referees in Turkey are often criticised by club managers and presidents but are rarely the target of violent attacks Image: Emin Sansar/Anadolu/picture alliance

How Turkish politicians reacted to the attack on the referee

A detention order has been issued for Koca, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The minister added that two people have already been detained as part of a judicial probe into the incident.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced the attack on Meler.

"Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence," Erdogan posted on X.

"We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports," he said.

dvv/rt (AFP, Reuters)