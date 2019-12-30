 Red lingerie and lucky fish: New Year′s Eve traditions in Europe | Lifestyle | DW | 30.12.2019

Lifestyle

Red lingerie and lucky fish: New Year's Eve traditions in Europe

Europeans celebrate a wide variety of New Year's Eve traditions. From Scotland to Turkey, here are the most remarkable customs to ring in the New Year.

  • fireworks over Edinburgh Scottand

    New Year's Eve in Europe: More than champagne and fireworks

    Bliadhna Mhath Ùr

    With its rich fireworks and men clad in their traditional kilts parading on the streets, Scotland celebrates the winter festival "Hogmanay" on December 31. Precisely at midnight, people walk from door to door singing the ancient Celtic folk song "Auld Lang Syne." And should they ring your door bell they will bring you luck – and possibly a bottle of whisky to share.

  • photo of almond cake with Danish flag

    New Year's Eve in Europe: More than champagne and fireworks

    Godt Nytår!

    Following age-old tradition, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark holds a New Year's speech at 6 pm, broadcast on all radio and television stations. This is followed by lavish dinner parties, where heaps of food are accompanied by copious amounts of champagne and topped off with "Kransekage" — a wreathed almond cake. Those who can still get up at midnight leap off their chair and into the new year.

  • Dinner for One film still shows characters at dinner table

    New Year's Eve in Europe: More than champagne and fireworks

    Happy New Year in Germany: Sylvester

    In Germany, people exchange small gifts that are supposed to bring good luck for the new year, like marzipan pigs or four-leaf clovers. There's also a tradition of melting little lead figurines and casting them into water to read your coming year's fortune. And everyone partakes in watching a British comedy called "Dinner for One" — a tradition people in Britain can finally engage in this year.

  • waltzing

    New Year's Eve in Europe: More than champagne and fireworks

    All the best for the New Year

    In Austria, the famous traditional Danube Waltz dominates New Year's festivities, whereby people literally waltz into the new year. This is usually preceded by the consumption of so-called "sweet fish," a biscuit to bring good luck for the new year. However, it's of crucial importance to start off eating the fin — or else your good fortune might swim away from you.

  • Two couples sitting around cheese fondue

    New Year's Eve in Europe: More than champagne and fireworks

    The Swiss do things their own way

    In Switzerland, people celebrate New Year's Eve with parades, drums and as much noise as possible, believed to drive out evil spirits and demons. But there are fewer fireworks than elsewhere. The Swiss, trying to adapt to the cold weather, prefer to have a huge bonfire. Dinner usually consists of the traditional cheese fondue – a tradition which has begun to spill over to neighboring countries.

  • A market square in Granada with people eating grapes

    New Year's Eve in Europe: More than champagne and fireworks

    Feliz año nuevo

    At midnight in Spain, people swallow a grape at each stroke of the clock. You must take great care neither to choke on them nor to eat too many or too few — or else the New Year might not turn out as you wished. In towns and villages across the country, people congregate on central squares jubilating with the grapes in their mouths. By around 5 am, they eat churros, a traditional fried pastry.

  • People congregating in front of the Arc de Triomphe

    New Year's Eve in Europe: More than champagne and fireworks

    Bonne année

    The French go for fine foods, sumptuous champagne and good wine. A particular delicacy for the occasion is foie gras. There aren't many fireworks in France on New Year's Eve, as pyrotechnics are rather reserved for the French national holiday on July 14. Parisians also love to take a midnight stroll around their superbly illuminated buildings, such as the Eiffel Tower.

  • A series of red bras on hangers

    New Year's Eve in Europe: More than champagne and fireworks

    Buon Anno Nuovo

    In Italy, gentlemen are keen to gift their ladies with red lingerie for the New Year. There is a rich dinner in the evening with the traditional dish being knuckle of pork with lentils. As in other parts of Europe, pigs are believed to bring you luck. Another way of inviting good luck for the new year is the practice of throwing old cloths out of the window at the stroke of midnight.

  • Fireworks over the church in Prague

    New Year's Eve in Europe: More than champagne and fireworks

    Scastny Novy Rok

    In the Czech Republic, people celebrate the new year with sparkling wine while eating small sandwiches called "chlebicky." Hoping to predict what the future may hold they also halve apples and examine the pits. It's considered a bad sign if the pits form a cross but if they form a star it means your road ahead will be clear. Later at midnight, fireworks illuminate the capital Prague.

  • Man dressed in costumes with feathered masks

    New Year's Eve in Europe: More than champagne and fireworks

    Chestita Nova Godina

    In an attempt to drive out evil spirits, Bulgarians celebrate with a lot of noise, with men dressed up as monsters dancing around in the bell-clad costumes. Their dance is supposed to bring a rich harvest in the new year. People also go around patting each other on the back, which is believed to guarantee good health in the new year.

  • A joker from a deck of cards

    New Year's Eve in Europe: More than champagne and fireworks

    καλή χρονιά!

    For many Greeks, New Year's Eve only means one thing: gambling. The winner of the night is expected to become rich in the new year while the loser will be lucky in love. Bakers also hide a coin in the traditional New Year's loaf; the person who gets the piece with the coin is believed to become a millionaire.

  • Water running out of a tap

    New Year's Eve in Europe: More than champagne and fireworks

    Yeni Yiliniz kutlu olsun

    "Father Noel" brings gifts to children in Turkey while adults turn on all the taps in the household to make sure that good luck flows into the new year. As in other countries, ladies wear red lingerie while sweets are passed around to make sure that the coming year will be peaceful and, well, sweet.

    Author: Silke Wünsch


Hop off a chair, stuff yourself with grapes, open water faucets — over the centuries, Europeans have been creative in thinking up New Year's Eve customs that are still gleefully celebrated today.

These traditions are all based on superstition; New Year's Eve is about rituals, lucky charms, special foods and — almost everywhere — noisy fireworks.

Even before the medieval era, loud noise, including the banging about of pots and pans, was meant to drive away evil spirits. Ringing church bells and firing canons were added at a later date. Today, fireworks to ring in the New Year are popular all over the world.

Whether red lingerie can really help the wearer win the lottery is questionable — but people all over Europe enjoy participating in the old traditions all the same. Click through the above gallery to see what other customs people across Europe are celebrating this New Year's Eve!

