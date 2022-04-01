 Red Cross: ′We′re in action moving towards Mariupol′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 01.04.2022

DW News

Red Cross: 'We're in action moving towards Mariupol'

March 28, 2022, Zaporizhia, Ukraine: Tanya Lyapina weeps as displaced people fleeing desperately brutal conditions of the Russian invasion of Mariupol evacuate in battered cars with white strips of cloth and signs saying Ã¢â¬ËChildrenÃ¢â¬â¢ through Zaporizhia, Ukraine on March 28, 2022. The refugee exodus is the largest in Europe since WWII. (Credit Image: Â© Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire

Ukraine: Dangerous escape from war-destroyed Mariupol 01.04.2022

The port city has been reduced to ruins after weeks of Russian shelling.

Mariupol civilians wait for evacuation 31.03.2022

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - MARCH 29: A view of damaged buildings and vehicles after shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on March 29, 2022. Leon Klein / Anadolu Agency

Reduced to ruins: Situation in Mariupol desperate 30.03.2022

Chechen fighters have largely been fighting for Russia, but some have joined the war to help the other side.

Chechen soldiers fight for Russia in Ukraine 30.03.2022

The EU has warned China not to help Russia wage war on Ukraine or sidestep Western sanctions.

EU pushes China to rethink Russia ties over Ukraine 01.04.2022

Criticism of football's world-governing body FIFA and the host nation overshadows the tournament.

World Cup draw puts spotlight on Qatar 01.04.2022

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference after a virtual summit with China's President in Brussels on April 1, 2022. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Top stories in 90 seconds 01.04.2022

Despite the Russian bombs and the devastation, Ukraine's city of Kharkiv continues an annual tradition.

Ukraine: Kharkiv hosting annual music festival despite war 01.04.2022

Local residents stand next to a building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine: Red Cross convoy forced to turn back from Mariupol — live updates 01.04.2022

The International Committee of the Red Cross has contradicted reports that around 2,000 civilians had left the besieged city. The aid agency said its evacuation buses and aid trucks had to turn back. DW has the latest.

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Ukraine: Russians starting to 'reposition' to focus on offensive in east — as it happened 30.03.2022

Russia has continued to bombard areas where it pledged to scale back. Meanwhile, the US says some troops have begun moving away from Kyiv for deployments elsewhere in Ukraine.

March 23, 2022, Mariupol, Ukraine: A destroyed tank likely belonging to Russia / pro-Russian forces lies amidst rubble in the north of the ruined city. The battle between Russian / Pro Russian forces and the defencing Ukrainian forces lead by Azov battalion continues in the port city of Mariupol. (Credit Image: © Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

War in Ukraine - Fight or Flight? 25.03.2022

Over a million civilians have fled west since Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine. But many are choosing to remain and defend their country.

Dokumentarfilm War in Europe Part 1 11520 Looksfilm

War in Europe - Drama in Ukraine 01.04.2022

For years, Ukraine has been home to a proxy war between East and West. Now, Russia has attacked Ukraine. The two-part documentary looks at how and why a devastating war like this could break out in Europe.