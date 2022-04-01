Red Cross: 'We're in action moving towards Mariupol'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The International Committee of the Red Cross has contradicted reports that around 2,000 civilians had left the besieged city. The aid agency said its evacuation buses and aid trucks had to turn back. DW has the latest.
Russia has continued to bombard areas where it pledged to scale back. Meanwhile, the US says some troops have begun moving away from Kyiv for deployments elsewhere in Ukraine.
Over a million civilians have fled west since Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine. But many are choosing to remain and defend their country.
For years, Ukraine has been home to a proxy war between East and West. Now, Russia has attacked Ukraine. The two-part documentary looks at how and why a devastating war like this could break out in Europe.
