Reduce, reuse - and recycle.
The last of the "three Rs," recycling gives fresh value to the natural resources that are tapped to produce products for consumption. Recycling can benefit the environment by reducing waste - and it's also big business.
When communities face challenges they often find their own, homemade fixes. Community-run gardens around the world can be life-changing operations, and the bees that help pollinate them need our help. Meanwhile landscape restoration teams in South Africa are saving the ancient veld and recycling imported clothing has been a creative opportunity for one designer in Kenya.