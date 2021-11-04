Visit the new DW website

Recycling

Reduce, reuse - and recycle.

The last of the "three Rs," recycling gives fresh value to the natural resources that are tapped to produce products for consumption. Recycling can benefit the environment by reducing waste - and it's also big business.

Cape Verde: Turning wastewater into useful energy 04.11.2021

Patrick Gomes has invented a project that filters wastewater and produces cooking gas and electricity. The architecture student believes that the equipment can help Cape Verdeans deal with the country's water shortage.
BU: Workers risk their health rummage through the trash for little pay to find recyclables ALT: A worker collecting rubbish on the Gonio landfill

Living and working on Georgia's largest garbage dump 27.10.2021

Environmentalists fear pollution from the Gonio landfill is seeping into the air, soil and waters of the Black Sea. But government plans to close it have left many waste pickers worrying about an uncertain future.

Kaputte Laptops und Tastaturen am Freitag (27.04.2012) in der Recyclinganlage REMONDIS in Lünen. In der Recyclinganlage des REMONDIS Lippewerkes werden alte Elektrogeräte zerkleinert um reine Rohstoffe, wie zum Beispiel Kunststoffe, Aluminium oder Bildschirmglas zu gewinnen. Foto: Daniel Naupold dpa/lnw

Patents to tackle plastic waste on the rise 19.10.2021

As the use of plastic increases, scientists and inventors are looking for ways to get a handle on the problem of plastic waste. Recent patent data points to promising innovations, especially from Europe and the US.

Title: Young designers in Bukavu Description: A group of young innovators are building electronic gadgets from scratch using scrap metal and e-waste in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Pictures are screenshot from a video which we aired a couple of days, and the scene is in Democratic Republic of Congo. Copyright: DW owns the copyright because we got the pictures from a video we commissioned. Keywords: Democratic Republic of Congo, inventors, ideas, electronic safe, scrap metal, recycling, Bukavu

Congo: Making valuable electronics from scraps 07.10.2021

A group of young innovators are building electronic gadgets from scratch using scrap metal and e-waste in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A recycling class with school children in Russia. Schlagwörter: Russia, global ideas, recycling.

Raising recycling awareness among Russia's next generation  06.10.2021

Millions of tons of household rubbish are produced every year. Can a new project find practical solutions to the garbage problem?

Ghana's children scavenging for scrap 18.09.2021

The numbers of children in parts of Ghana picking through rubbish for scrap metal and plastic to sell to recycling dealers has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lone hero of Abidjan's cleanup 09.09.2021

Djo Drigbé has one big vision: To see the capital of Ivory Coast clean. He is unemployed and earns no money from collecting garbage. Instead, he supports his family through donations.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

DIY solutions for the South African veld, community gardens, busy beehives and secondhand clothing (rebroadcast) 19.08.2021

When communities face challenges they often find their own, homemade fixes. Community-run gardens around the world can be life-changing operations, and the bees that help pollinate them need our help. Meanwhile landscape restoration teams in South Africa are saving the ancient veld and recycling imported clothing has been a creative opportunity for one designer in Kenya.
DW Sendung Eco Africa From fast fashion to a circular model

From fast fashion to circular economy 18.08.2021

Large-scale clothing production makes fashion cheaper and more accessible, but the process is devastating for the environment. A circular economy model can help curb the damage of the fast fashion industry.

Bild 4 Hotel In den riesigen All-Inclusive-Resorts in der Region Punta Cana in der Dominikanischen Republik kommt der Großteil des Mülls durch den Tourismus zustande Foto: Kata Döhne/DW

Dominican Republic: Cleaning up tourism 12.08.2021

Tourism is big business in the Dominican Republic. But visitors leave a trail of trash in their wake. Can a new waste management initiative keep the Caribbean paradise clean?
Ein Auto steht mit einem Reifen von Continental auf einer Straße. Continental will noch mehr Standorte schließen als bisher bekannt.

Circular economy advances as companies embrace recycling 09.08.2021

Automotive parts manufacturer Continental will use recycled plastic bottles to make tires as it embraces the principles of the circular economy. More and more companies are joining the trend — but is it enough?
A man walks near a large-scale reproduction of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games gold medal as part of the Olympic Agora event at Mitsui Tower in Tokyo on July 14, 2021. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

Tokyo 2020: Olympic medals made from old smartphones, laptops 23.07.2021

Used electronic devices have been recycled in a nationwide effort to produce the Olympic medals for the Tokyo 2020 Games. The project plans to set a precedent for future Olympic Games.
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a row of Volkswagen e-Golf cars during the company's annual news conference in Berlin, Germany March 13, 2014. Picture taken March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/File Photo

Is e-mobility going to crash over lithium shortages? 22.07.2021

The European Union is counting on electric vehicles to help it meet its climate goals. But, as demand for e-cars soars, certain raw materials are running short. And the biggest challenge is yet to come.

Am Strand angespülter Plastikmüll, Umweltverschmutzung, Kuyalnik-Mündung, Schwarzes Meer, Oblast Odessa, Ukraine, Europa *** Plastic waste washed up on the beach, pollution, Kuyalnik Estuary, Black Sea, Odessa Oblast, Ukraine, Europe Copyright: imageBROKER/AndreyxNekrasov ibxaaa05129320.jpg

5 things to know about the EU single-use plastics ban 03.07.2021

The plastic food containers, coffee cups and cutlery that came with all that take-away during lockdown are now off the table as the EU gives single-use plastics the bin.

07.08.2019, Berlin, - Ein Mann baut am 07.08.2019 in Berlin das Shiftphone 6m des Herstellers Shift auseinander (gestellte Szene). Foto: Franziska Gabbert

ICYMI: Feel-good stories from around the world 25.06.2021

Repair vouchers are a runaway hit in Vienna and actors are making it easier for Los Angeles teens to achieve their Hollywood dreams. DW takes a look at some feel-good stories from the week.
Meet the Germans, Umwelt Copyright: DW

How green is Germany? 23.06.2021

From cars to coal, recycling to school strikes — just how environmentally friendly is Germany?

