Record sum for first Spider-Man comic

The 1962 Marvel comic book, Amazing Fantasy No. 15, which was auctioned off for $3.6 million (€3 million), marks the beginning of the success story of the superhero Spider-Man.

It was in that comic that superhero made his debut, wearing the suit with the spider-web pattern that is still legendary today.

According to the US Heritage Auctions auction house, the issue sold is the priciest comic book ever sold at auction.

When Amazing Fantasy No. 15 appeared in 1962, it cost just 12 cents.

The comic introduced readers to the story of Peter Parker and his alter ego, Spider-Man. Peter turns into a hero who learns that "with great power comes great responsibility." The teenager, who as an orphan struggled with the problems of everyday life, becomes a famous fighter for justice.

The story has since been renewed countless times, including with the 2018 film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

It is now impossible to imagine the Marvel superhero universe without him.

Stan Lee, a famous comic book writer, and co-writers and illustrators Steve Ditko and Jack Kirby created the Marvel universe, which still today enjoys great success with the Avengers film series.

They wrote Incredible Hulk and Iron Man , too, leading Marvel, which emerged from the Timely Comics publishing house in 1961, to become the world-famous comic empire it is today.

Marvel's superstar Stan Lee Marvel's real-life superhero: Stan Lee Born in 1922 in New York, Stanley Martin Lieber was at the center of the Marvel universe. Although he did not establish the publishing house, he was responsible for many of its superheroes — such as the Fantastic Four, Hulk, Iron Man and the X-Men — figures that often challenge heroic archetypes. The 2017 book "The Marvel Age of Comics 1961-1978" is the perfect introduction to Lee and his work.

Marvel's superstar Stan Lee The golden age of comics Written by Marvel author and editor Roy Thomas and published in several languages, the book traces Stan Lee's impact on global pop culture. Through its 400 pages, it draws readers into the world of "mighty heroes, misunderstood monsters and complex villains" in stories of fantasy, magic, and science fiction, mixing classical epic plots with modern narratives.

Marvel's superstar Stan Lee 'The Man' and the 'King' Although the popularity of comics blockbusters has generated millions of new fans worldwide recently, the recently published volume intends to appease even Lee's hardcore devotes by including niche characters and stories from behind the scenes. Essays and special segments are dedicated not only to Stan "The Man" Lee but also his colleagues such as Jack "King" Kirby, who did this drawing in 1971.

Marvel's superstar Stan Lee Comic legends The book revolves around central Marvel characters: Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four, the Hulk and the X-Men. Large illustrations and many smaller image series represent the many superhero stories Marvel's drawers and writers serve up to a mostly — but not only — younger audience in comics and films.

Marvel's superstar Stan Lee The final clash Along with Lee and Kirby, the comics artist and writer Steve Ditko was the third architect of the fantastical Marvel universe. This drawing is titled "The End ... At Last!" and is taken from the last Dr. Strange story Ditko created in July 1966.

Marvel's superstar Stan Lee A last farewell What was Stan Lee's own superpower? Perhaps his tireless attitude. The "founding father of American comics" was active until the end of his life. In 2017, he played minor roles in four movies based on his characters. In 2018 Lee made cameo appearances in "Deadpool 2" and the "Avengers" sequel. He died in November 2018 at the age of 95. Author: Jochen Kürten (jt)



Comic book boom

Sales of comic books have repeatedly fetched record amounts.

Recently, a Superman comic book was auctioned for about €2.7 million — a record now broken by the Spider-Man comic book.

While the comic book business is currently booming, Marvel actually went bankrupt in the past. In the 1980s and 1990s, Marvel comics were visibly more lavishly produced and were almost only hoarded as collector's items and investments — until financial bubbles burst, leading to the collapse of the company's stock value.

New Spider-Man film out soon

Marvel recovered eventually with the sale of film licenses to major studios, ringing in the second golden era of the comic empire.

Today, film series including X-Men, Avengers and Spider-Man are among the most successful Hollywood productions, and continue to generate record profits. Marvel successfully came up with a new, more contemporary image.

Meanwhile, a sequel to the successful saga is scheduled to hit movie theaters later this year.

Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man, fighting for justice alongside Zendaya Coleman as Peter Parker's girlfriend in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

12 Black superheroes from US comics Spider-Man (2011) In 2011, a young Black superhero took the lead in a top-ranking US mainstream comic: Marvel Comics had Afro-Latino teenager Miles Morales slip into Spider-Man's costume, while the series with Peter Parker as the original superhero continued as well. Morales, seen here in the 2018 film adaptation "Into the Spider-Verse," acquires his abilities, like Parker, through a spider bite.

12 Black superheroes from US comics Black Panther (1966) T'Challa alias "Black Panther" was the first Black superhero with supernatural powers in US mainstream comic books. He was created in 1966 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. T'Challa is king of the fictional, vastly developed African nation of Wakanda. The acclaimed film adaptation from 2018 with Chadwick Boseman in the leading role garnered three Oscars.

12 Black superheroes from US comics Falcon (1969) The first Black superhero in mainstream comics whose life was based in the US was Sam Wilson, alias "Falcon." Raised in Harlem, he works as a social worker after the violent death of his parents. The martial artist with mechanical wings and a telepathic connection to birds guards over Harlem. He has also been of service as "Captain America."

12 Black superheroes from US comics Green Lantern (1971) The first African American superhero to appear in DC comics was John Stewart in 1971. He is part of the "Green Lantern Corps," the intergalactic militarized law enforcement organization that keeps order in the universe. As of 2012, in the continuation of the comic series, Simon Baz is also part of corps. Baz has roots in Lebanon, is Muslim and lives near Detroit, Michigan.

12 Black superheroes from US comics Luke Cage (1972) The invulnerable ex-convict is the first Black hero with a comic series named after him: "Luke Cage, Hero for Hire" appeared in 1972 and emerged from the "Blaxploitation" genre of the 1970s. The cheap, garish productions were supposed to appeal to the previously neglected market segment of the African American population. Luke Cage now has his own series on Netflix.

12 Black superheroes from US comics Blade (1973) Eric Brooks, or "Blade, " is half-human, half-vampire. After numerous minor roles, he was given his own comic series in 1994, in which he first goes on a vampire hunt armed with wooden daggers. Later, he uses a double-edged sword for hunting — as in the three film adaptations at the end of the 90s and beginning of the 2000s, in which Wesley Snipes impersonated the hero.

12 Black superheroes from US comics Storm (1975) The descendant of an African witch priestess is one of the most popular Black comic book superheroes. "Storm," or Ororo Munroe, is born with superhuman abilities and can, as a mutant, control the weather. Since the mid-1970s, she has been an integral part of the "X-Men," who fight for peace between mutants and humans.

12 Black superheroes from US comics Black Lightning (1977) Jefferson Pierce, born in the slums of a big city, manages to break out of his environment and wins Olympic gold as a decathlete. He returns to where he grew up to work with young people as a teacher. In the process, he comes into conflict with a delinquent gang. Equipped with a belt that gives him electromagnetic superpowers, he goes on the hunt for criminals.

12 Black superheroes from US comics Cyborg (1980) Victor Stone is seriously injured in an incident in his parents' lab. His father, a scientist, saves his life by turning him into a "cyborg," a hybrid of man and machine. Victor Stone alias "Cyborg" is a founding member of the "Justice League," a team of superheroes that protects Earth against alien forces.

12 Black superheroes from US comics Icon (1993) Due to a malfunction, the alien Arnus' spaceship explodes and his escape capsule lands in the South of the US. He then takes on human form, but retains his superpowers. He is virtually invulnerable and can fly. Due to the similarities to one of the greatest figures in the superhero comic genre, "Icon" is often referred to as "Black Superman."

12 Black superheroes from US comics Static (1993) As a teenager, during a police operation, Virgil Ovid Hawkins comes into contact with radioactive tear gas which gives him superpowers. He joins the "Teen Titans" and, as "Static," watches over Dakota City. There are repeated conflicts with other teenagers who have also gained superpowers during the police incident, but who do not use them to serve the public good.

12 Black superheroes from US comics Ironheart (2015) Riri Williams, a 15-year-old supergenius, uses stolen materials to build himself a superhero suit that resembles "Iron Man" armor. When she later actually meets "Iron Man," he helps her in becoming a superhero. Riri is found in the comic crossover story "Civil War II," in which different groups of superheroes fight against each other, along with "Iron Man." Author: Philipp Marqua (als)



