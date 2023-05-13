  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Thailand
Nature and EnvironmentNepal

Record number of climbers set to ascend Mount Everest

Beenish Javed
1 hour ago

After Nepal officials issued a record number of permits to climb Mount Everest, bottlenecks are expected en route to the summit. The first wave of intrepid trekkers made it to the "top of the world" on the weekend. Hundreds more are set to come.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RN4n
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the crowd in Ankara

Turkey election: Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu head to a runoff

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Seamstress trainees practice with solar powered sewing machines

Cameroon: Solar-powered sewing machines help poor women

Cameroon: Solar-powered sewing machines help poor women

Nature and Environment5 hours ago04:01 min
More from Africa

Asia

Former Philippine senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima (center) reacts as she leaves a court in Muntinlupa city, suburban Manila on May 12, 2023.

Philippines: Duterte critic de Lima acquitted in drug case

Philippines: Duterte critic de Lima acquitted in drug case

Politics3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Max Teske and Laura Nickel at the demonstration with microphone and text sheet

In Germany, far-right violence increasing in school life

In Germany, far-right violence increasing in school life

Society24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A view of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Enerhodar

Ukraine: Tensions rise near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Ukraine: Tensions rise near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

PoliticsMay 14, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Three people, a family, walk together on a path in a natural setting

Fleeing Iran for freedom

Fleeing Iran for freedom

Conflicts1 hour ago01:50 min
More from Middle East

North America

A U.S. Border Patrol agent opens a gate in the border wall for migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter to be processed for their immigration claim

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

MigrationMay 13, 202303:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

A hippo swims in the Magdalena River in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

ScienceMay 14, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage