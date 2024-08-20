Record-breaking journey from London to Lagos

Cars and TransportationNigeriaRecord-breaking journey from London to Lagos To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationNigeriaDina Osinski08/20/2024August 20, 2024Pelumi was born in Lagos, Nigeria and grew up in London, UK. Meet the first female solo traveler to drive the distance between her two homelands. Check out how she made it to her destination despite tough conditions. https://p.dw.com/p/4jXAhAdvertisement