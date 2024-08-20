  1. Skip to content
Record-breaking journey from London to Lagos

Dina Osinski
August 20, 2024

Pelumi was born in Lagos, Nigeria and grew up in London, UK. Meet the first female solo traveler to drive the distance between her two homelands. Check out how she made it to her destination despite tough conditions.

