 Record-breaking heat wave lingers in Europe | News | DW | 26.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Record-breaking heat wave lingers in Europe

A day after record-breaking temperatures in Germany and France, a heat wave has eased off as it heads towards a new destination. But the UN has warned that it could cause further environmental damage.

People in Eindhoven sit around a pool during a blistering heat wave in Europe

A heat wave across Europe retreated slightly on Friday after a day of record-breaking temperatures in Germany, France and Belgium. But temperatures were still above the norm, prompting humans and animals to seek the shade.

In the Bavarian town of Rommelsried, a herd of sheep broke through electrical fencing to cross the road and find shade beneath trees. There was only enough shade within the fenced in area for a quarter of the 40 sheep. Police launched an investigation due to possible violations of animal welfare rules.

In sports, Formula 1 racers prepared for track temperatures of up to 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit). "We're hearing rumors of 60C tracks temps this afternoon," said Renault F1 Team in a tweet. Some racers even hoped for air-conditioning in the vehicles ahead of the German Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring.

Read more: How is the heat wave in Europe affecting travel?

Danger on the horizon

But as the heat subsides in continental Europe, the UN warned that the warm front headed to Greenland could cause environmental damage. The UN is worried that the heat wave could cause record melting of the world's second largest ice sheet.

"According to forecasts, and this is of concern, the atmospheric flow is now going to transport that towards Greenland," said UN World Meteorological Organization spokeswoman Clare Nullis. "This is will result in high temperatures and consequently enhanced melting of the Greenland ice sheet."

Scientists have pointed to abnormal temperature increases as further evidence of the man-made destabilization of Earth's climate system. Activists across Europe have called for bold measures to curb emissions and combat climate change.

  • A Dutch gritter sprays saltwater (picture-alliance/dpa/ANP/K. Van de Veen)

    Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

    Gritting in summer?

    In the Netherlands, one municipality is spraying salted water on its roads to stop them from melting or cracking in the extreme heat. The salt extracts moisture from the air, which in turn cools the asphalt. Much of Germany's autobahn network has asphalt coated with a special substance that absorbs moisture more quickly, according to local authorities.

  • Österreich | Bahngleise sollen weiß gestrichen werden (picture-alliance/dpa/ÖBB)

    Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

    The great whitewash

    Austria's railway network has deployed an army of workers to paint a 5-kilometer stretch of rail track white. It wants to test whether the paint will help the steel tracks, which can expand and buckle during a heatwave, to stay cooler. The metal can rise to 70 degrees Celcius. Rail travelers near Blundenz, about 60 kilometers south of Lindau on Lake Constance shouldn't notice any difference.

  • Berlin Dungeon ice coffin (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

    Customers keep their cool

    Businesses face potential revenue losses if consumers sit out the sticky weather at home. Germany's Bayreuth Festival saw a wave of returned tickets for performances of composer Richard Wagner's operas due to a lack of air conditioning in the theater. The Berlin Dungeon, on the other hand, helped tourists to stay cool by filling coffins with icy water and inviting visitors to dunk their heads.

  • Grohnde nuclear power station (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

    Too hot to handle

    Europe's nuclear power stations rely on water from nearby rivers or seas to cool reactors used for electricity generation. A power plant at Grohnde, in central Germany, was due to be shut down of Friday afternoon because the water in the nearby Weser river, was thought to be too hot. Lower Saxony's environment ministry said the plant would remain closed until the river temperature has fallen.

  • A water cannon truck in Wuppertal sprays a tree (picture alliance/dpa/C. Otte)

    Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

    Riot trucks repurposed

    In the German city of Wuppertal, a water cannon truck has been put to what environmental activists would say is a much better use. Some 40,000 liters of water was sprayed on the side of roads to keep the much-loved trees alive, which city officials said also aids road safety. After all, falling dead trees are a danger to traffic. City workers have also distributed 400 water sacks to younger trees.

  • Moderne Klimaanlage Air Conditioner (Imago Images/A. Popov)

    Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

    Never mind the planet

    The heatwave has prompted a continent not known for air conditioning to consider, in unison, installing the temperature cooling devices. According to Google Trends, searches for air conditioning (Klimagerät in German, or climatisation in French) and similar terms have skyrocketed over the past week, along with "pubs with air conditioning near me" in Britain, which spiked 2,100%.

  • A lemur enjoys a popsicle made of berries (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Miletic)

    Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

    The ice creams are on me

    During exceedingly hot temperatures, European zoos have begun freezing their animals' food to help them stay cool. Fruit, vegetables and even fish are have been turned into popsicles on which the animals can feast. In the southwestern German state of Baden-Württemberg, the public has been asked to watch out for grazing horses, cattle and sheep left without sufficient water and shade.

    Author: Nik Martin


Read more: German unions want 'siesta' break during heat waves

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Heat wave, man jogging in Unlingen in southwestern Germany.

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Summer 2019 continues to sizzle Europe

    This week, Germany and western Europe are bracing for another record-breaking week of heat. A high-pressure "heat dome" could send temperatures towards 40 degrees Celsius (104.5 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, probably peaking on Thursday. The German Weather Service (DWD) issued a heat warning for the entire country for Wednesday and Thursday. The heat is expected to last until the weekend.

  • A dried-out field in Cologne.

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    New German heat record?

    A dried-out park in Cologne. DWD meteorologists said that temperatures on Thursday in the heavily populated areas around Cologne and the Ruhr region in western Germany could break the country's all-time heat record of 40.3 C (104 F) — set in the Bavarian village of Kitzingen in 2015. This heat wave could be "one for the history books" said a DWD spokesperson on Monday.

  • A fountain at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    The heat knows no borders

    The French weather service said temperatures in Paris on Thursday are forecast to reach a stifling 42 C (107 F), which would break the city's all-time heat record of 40.4 C (104.7 F) that has stood for over 70 years. The UK could also break its heat record of 38.5 C (101 F) on Thursday.

  • People on the Isar River in Munich, Germany

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Cool off however you can

    Air conditioners are uncommon in Germany. Those in the north can cool off by the sea, but people living in the rest of the country will pack into public pools or wade into rivers and lakes. Residents of Munich often cool off in the Isar River, which cuts through the city. June 2019 was the hottest June ever recorded in Germany.

  • Highway damaged by heat in Germany, pictured on June 30, 2019, during the last major heat wave in the country.

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Damage to highways

    Highways can buckle under extreme heat, as on this autobahn highway in Lower Saxony in northern Germany. These so-called "blow ups" happen suddenly and are very dangerous for drivers. Authorities in Germany often issue temporary speed limits on highways during heat waves in a bid to limit the risks.

  • Tour de France cyclist spraying water on his face

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Not a good day for a race

    Cyclists are slogging through 40 C (104 F) heat during the decisive week of a thrilling Tour de France, as the race route crosses through the country's scorched southeast. Organizers set up ice foot baths and extra water stations. The pros often have no choice, but health authorities advise against outdoor exercise in extreme temperatures.

  • Hotel destroyed by tornado in Cape Cod

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    Storms break US heat wave

    Washington, New York and Boston on the the US east coast experienced record heat over the weekend. A cold front broke the heat wave on Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms that caused flooding and power outages in New York and New Jersey. On Cape Cod, a popular vacation destination in Massachusetts, a rare tornado ripped the roof off a hotel.

  • Heat wave in China: A worker makes ice

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    China uses old fashioned air conditioning

    Workers manufacture ice blocks at a factory in China's eastern Anhui province. A heat wave is currently gripping parts of eastern China, including Beijing, with temperatures this week ranging from 33 to 37 C (91-98 F). The heat has created a spike in demand for ice.

  • A sunset during a heat wave

    Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

    The earth is getting hotter

    According to the North American Atmospheric Association (NOAA), this past June was the hottest ever recorded worldwide — and NOAA predicts that July 2019 is on track to be the hottest month since records began 140 years ago. Climate scientists warn that the unprecedented heat waves seen in 2019 will be normal weather events in the future.


ls/jm (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Germany swelters in record-breaking Europe heat wave

A record high temperature in Germany is forecast to stand for only a day as Europe's second summer heat wave bites. Ships have been stranded, rail travelers urged to delay trips and tigers fed chicken ice blocks. (25.07.2019)  

How is the heat wave in Europe affecting travel?

Getting from A to B in these baking hot conditions is a challenge for commuters and holiday travelers alike. So which mode of transport is best suited to cope with the heat wave? (25.07.2019)  

German unions want 'siesta' break during heat waves

The trade union umbrella organization DGB has called for a longer break than the typical 30 minutes for lunch, as is common in Mediterranean countries. Last month, Germany recorded its highest-ever June temperatures. (06.07.2019)  

Greta Thunberg slams critics in French parliament

The visit by the leader of Fridays For Future divided opinion among French politicians. The movement calls on students around the world to protest for more ambitious efforts to fight climate change. (23.07.2019)  

Europe's heat wave: Desperate times call for desperate measures

As the continent swelters, governments and businesses have found creative ways to ensure life doesn't come to a standstill. Solutions for melting roads, buckling rail tracks and parched zoo animals have been dreamed up. (26.07.2019)  

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China

Summer 2019 is packing a punch around the world, with parts of Europe, the US and China all sweltering under oppressive temperatures in recent days. Germany could break its all-time heat record on Thursday. (24.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Sommerhitze in Europa - Bonn

Europe roasts in record heat wave 25.07.2019

Across the continent, records are being toppled one after another. In France, Paris has a new record high of 42.6 degrees Celsius for the capital. And for the second straight day, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium have all recorded new all-time highs.

Belgien Hitze in Antwerpen

Europe boils in record-setting heat wave 25.07.2019

Extreme heat was felt across Europe, from the United Kingdom to Luxembourg, and in cities like Paris, which suffered its hottest day ever. Germany recorded 42 degrees Celsius, its highest temperature since records began.

Symbolbild Sommerhitze

Germany swelters in record-breaking Europe heat wave 25.07.2019

A record high temperature in Germany is forecast to stand for only a day as Europe's second summer heat wave bites. Ships have been stranded, rail travelers urged to delay trips and tigers fed chicken ice blocks.

Advertisement