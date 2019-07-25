Record-breaking heat wave lingers in Europe

A heat wave across Europe retreated slightly on Friday after a day of record-breaking temperatures in Germany, France and Belgium. But temperatures were still above the norm, prompting humans and animals to seek the shade.

In the Bavarian town of Rommelsried, a herd of sheep broke through electrical fencing to cross the road and find shade beneath trees. There was only enough shade within the fenced in area for a quarter of the 40 sheep. Police launched an investigation due to possible violations of animal welfare rules.

In sports, Formula 1 racers prepared for track temperatures of up to 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit). "We're hearing rumors of 60C tracks temps this afternoon," said Renault F1 Team in a tweet. Some racers even hoped for air-conditioning in the vehicles ahead of the German Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring.

Danger on the horizon

But as the heat subsides in continental Europe, the UN warned that the warm front headed to Greenland could cause environmental damage. The UN is worried that the heat wave could cause record melting of the world's second largest ice sheet.

"According to forecasts, and this is of concern, the atmospheric flow is now going to transport that towards Greenland," said UN World Meteorological Organization spokeswoman Clare Nullis. "This is will result in high temperatures and consequently enhanced melting of the Greenland ice sheet."

Scientists have pointed to abnormal temperature increases as further evidence of the man-made destabilization of Earth's climate system. Activists across Europe have called for bold measures to curb emissions and combat climate change.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China Summer 2019 continues to sizzle Europe This week, Germany and western Europe are bracing for another record-breaking week of heat. A high-pressure "heat dome" could send temperatures towards 40 degrees Celsius (104.5 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, probably peaking on Thursday. The German Weather Service (DWD) issued a heat warning for the entire country for Wednesday and Thursday. The heat is expected to last until the weekend.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China New German heat record? A dried-out park in Cologne. DWD meteorologists said that temperatures on Thursday in the heavily populated areas around Cologne and the Ruhr region in western Germany could break the country's all-time heat record of 40.3 C (104 F) — set in the Bavarian village of Kitzingen in 2015. This heat wave could be "one for the history books" said a DWD spokesperson on Monday.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China The heat knows no borders The French weather service said temperatures in Paris on Thursday are forecast to reach a stifling 42 C (107 F), which would break the city's all-time heat record of 40.4 C (104.7 F) that has stood for over 70 years. The UK could also break its heat record of 38.5 C (101 F) on Thursday.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China Cool off however you can Air conditioners are uncommon in Germany. Those in the north can cool off by the sea, but people living in the rest of the country will pack into public pools or wade into rivers and lakes. Residents of Munich often cool off in the Isar River, which cuts through the city. June 2019 was the hottest June ever recorded in Germany.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China Damage to highways Highways can buckle under extreme heat, as on this autobahn highway in Lower Saxony in northern Germany. These so-called "blow ups" happen suddenly and are very dangerous for drivers. Authorities in Germany often issue temporary speed limits on highways during heat waves in a bid to limit the risks.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China Not a good day for a race Cyclists are slogging through 40 C (104 F) heat during the decisive week of a thrilling Tour de France, as the race route crosses through the country's scorched southeast. Organizers set up ice foot baths and extra water stations. The pros often have no choice, but health authorities advise against outdoor exercise in extreme temperatures.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China Storms break US heat wave Washington, New York and Boston on the the US east coast experienced record heat over the weekend. A cold front broke the heat wave on Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms that caused flooding and power outages in New York and New Jersey. On Cape Cod, a popular vacation destination in Massachusetts, a rare tornado ripped the roof off a hotel.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China China uses old fashioned air conditioning Workers manufacture ice blocks at a factory in China's eastern Anhui province. A heat wave is currently gripping parts of eastern China, including Beijing, with temperatures this week ranging from 33 to 37 C (91-98 F). The heat has created a spike in demand for ice.

Heat waves hit parched Europe, US and China The earth is getting hotter According to the North American Atmospheric Association (NOAA), this past June was the hottest ever recorded worldwide — and NOAA predicts that July 2019 is on track to be the hottest month since records began 140 years ago. Climate scientists warn that the unprecedented heat waves seen in 2019 will be normal weather events in the future.



ls/jm (dpa, Reuters, AFP)