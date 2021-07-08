Re.Connect in October: Frankfurt Book Fair opens again

From October 20-24, the Frankfurt Book Fair is on again, organizers said this week. The fair's 73rd edition will be a hybrid event with digital presentations and in-person attendance, with personalized tickets.

Details depend on how the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, and on the security and hygiene regulations in force in Germany in October, but it is already clear that on site, the distribution of people will be monitored by video to prevent large groups from gathering. The number of participants is restricted, the stands will be set up further apart.

Guest of honor: Canada

To date, exhibitors from 60 countries have signed up. Canada, which canceled in 2020, is guest of honor again in 2021, under the motto Singular Plurality - Singulier Pluriel.

Authors who will be in Frankfurt to present their most recent books include Sven Regener, Elke Heidenreich, Johanna Adorján, Helen MacDonald, Eva Menasse, Emine Sevgi Özdamar, Edgar Selge, Colm Tobin and Aminata Touré.

Numerous book awards

Several literature prizes will be awarded in October as well: the German Book Prize on October 18 and the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade on October 24, which this year goes to Tsitsi Dangarembga, a writer and filmmaker from Zimbabwe.

​Tsitsi Dangarembga at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2018

Last year, the usually bustling halls on the fairgrounds stood empty due to pandemic travel restrictions. The organizers offered digital events and lectures from venues throughout the city of Frankfurt instead.

Leipzig Book Fair canceled for 2nd year

Another major German book fair, the Leipzig Book Fair, did not take place this year in its usual form due to the coronavirus pandemic. The main spring event for the German book industry was instead slimmed down to an event in May called Leipzig Reads, with readings streamed for audiences from various venues across the eastern German city.

This October in Frankfurt, the world's biggest marketplace for publishing is open to the trade on the first three days and to the public over the weekend. Throughout, all visitors will have to either show a negative test, prove that they have been fully vaccinated, or have recovered from COVID-19.

Publishers, film producers, authors, booksellers: In 2019, more than 300,000 people attended to browse and visit some 7,450 exhibitors from 104 countries.

(db with dpa, AFP)