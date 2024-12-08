  1. Skip to content
Reclaim - The struggle for democracy on TikTok

August 12, 2024

TikTok is continuing its rapid growth. What political role does TikTok play? Accounts operated by Germany’s right-wing AfD and Austria’s right-wing FPÖ have the widest reach. At the same time, the parties are also gaining ground in election polls.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jNUt

Clickbait meets populism and extremism: What will this lead to? Who is standing up to it, and at what cost? In the documentary "Reclaim - The Struggle for Democracy on TikTok," we head into the populist rabbit hole. The team traveled to Austria and Germany and spoke to activists, political actors and experts such as sociologist Aladin El-Mafaalani and extremism researcher Julia Ebner. We show how right-wing populists use TikTok to spread their messages and shed light on the impact it has on the political landscape and on young people. 

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up