 Recession grips Hong Kong, protesters defiant

News

Recession grips Hong Kong, protesters defiant

Strife-torn Hong Kong's economy plunged into recession in the third quarter, falling 3.2% between July and September. Its administration blames "local social incidents" — a reference to 5 months of pro-democracy unrest.

Umbrellas above a sign reading Hong Kong (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Cheung)

Hong Kong, one of the world's financial hubs, also recorded a 2.9% third-quarter contraction compared to the same quarter in 2018, according to government data.

And, it calculated a larger 3.2% shrinkage compared with the second quarter, which also showed a contraction. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Analysts quoted by Reuters warned that Hong Kong's slump — also attributed to US-China trade disputes — could end up longer and even deeper than during the 2008/2009 global financial crisis or the SARS epidemic of 2003.

City areas paralyzed for fifth day

As the data emerged Friday, parts of Hong Kong were paralyzed for a fifth day as pro-democracy protesters defied a warning by Chinese President Xi Jinping that China saw "stopping violence" in semi-autonomous Hong Kong as a top priority.

Hong Kong's government blamed the contraction on "local social incidents," saying they had taken a "heavy toll on consumption-related activities" and investment sentiment.

It had been a "very severe blow to an economy already weakened by a synchronised global economic slowdown and US-Mainland [China] trade tensions," said Government  Economist, Andrew Au in an accompanying press release.

Expenditure on building and construction had dropped by 5.7% in real terms in the third quarter, compared to the same phase a year earlier. Exports of services had dropped 13.8% from a year earlier, added Hong Kong's Census and Statistics Department.

'Five-finger' demands

Despite cancelled tourism bookings and retailers left reeling from sluggish sales, thousands of mainly office workers took to city streets Friday, splaying five fingers to signify the protest movement's five demands, including the right to freely elect Hong Kong's leadership..

For the whole year 2019, the statistics office forecast a contraction of 1.3%, reversing an estimate of sluggish growth in the zero to one-percent range.

If confirmed by year's end, it would mark the first annual decline since 2009 as the world was in the grip of a global financial crisis.

Hong Kong's bluechip share market index, the Hang Seng, ended the week at 26,327 — posting its worst week in more than three months.

Watch video 02:09

Authorities: HK close to 'total breakdown'

ipj/ng (Reuters, AFP)

Hong Kong: Protesters holed up in university campuses

Protesters have taken over major university campuses in the city. Police announced on Friday that they will be treating the death of a man hit by a brick thrown by protesters late on Thursday as murder. (15.11.2019)  

Hong Kong riot police on edge, fire tear gas

A flash mob sprang up in Hong Kong's financial district, a day after two protesters were critically wounded. The United States has expressed "grave concern" over recent developments and condemned violence on all sides. (12.11.2019)  

Hong Kong on 'brink of total breakdown'

Protests are continuing in Hong Kong after a night of violence. Authorities are targeting security at university campuses, where many of the clashes with protesters took place. (13.11.2019)  

Hongkong Protest gegen China & Auslieferungsgesetz

Hong Kong: Protesters holed up in university campuses 15.11.2019

Protesters have taken over major university campuses in the city. Police announced on Friday that they will be treating the death of a man hit by a brick thrown by protesters late on Thursday as murder.

Hong Kong falls into recession 31.10.2019

Hong Kong has fallen into recession for the first time in a decade, as the ongoing pro-democracy protests hit the economy.

DW Business – Asia 29.10.2019

Pro democracy protests could spark recession in Hong Kong - Lebanon roads blocked by protestors - Iranian companies get inventive in the face of US sanctions

