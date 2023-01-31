Rebuilding Kharkiv: A modernization opportunity

Inspired by Sir Norman Foster's plans, Kharkiv architect Dmitri Zhuikov wants to help reconstruct a Ukrainian city destroyed by war.

Dmitri Zhuikov's voice trembles when he talks about the war in his native Ukraine.

The 39-year-old architect recalls growing up in Kharkiv, remembers the laughter of friends and schoolmates, the places they hung out as teenagers, the park bench where he kissed a girl for the first time. His memories are vivid.

Until the Russian invasion, the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Russian border, was the second largest city in the country, home to about 1.5 million people.

A crater at a production site, after an attack in Kharkiv on November 3, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine Image: Yevhen Titov/AFP

Kharkiv, a 'symbol of the suffering of the people'

But Kharkiv became one of Russia's first targets when it invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The destruction is massive.

During her visit to the city in early January, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called Kharkiv a "symbol of the absolute insanity of the Russian war of aggression and the suffering of the people."

Speaking amid bombed-out houses, Baerbock said Kharkiv was also a symbol of Ukrainian courage in the face of Russian aggression.

Annalena Baerbock and Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kharkiv in January 2023 Image: Xander Heinl/photothek/picture alliance/dpa

Russian troops besieged the city for months, bombarding and shelling it with artillery fire. Then Russian soldiers entered, and hundreds of civilians were killed.

But the Ukrainian military managed to liberate the city in the fall of 2022.

It was a major defeat for the Russians, Dmitri Zhuikov told DW, adding that while artillery can no longer reach the city, Moscow's strategic bombers and medium-range missiles are still a threat.

Neighborhoods completely destroyed

Many people have left Kharkiv. As Zhuikov says, what remains is a city in ruins, with badly damaged buildings throughout, and particularly in the the northeastern outskirts of the city where the Russians tried to advance. "Entire suburbs were completely shot up," adds Zhuikov. The city center, including the Kharkiv regional administration building, city hall and university buildings, took a toll as well.

The destroyed building that once housed the state regional administration Image: Pavel Dorogoi

Broken window panes, collapsed roofs, completely burned-out houses: By July last year, Mayor Ihor Terekhov had listed about 3,500 damaged residential buildings, about 500 of which were beyond repair.

"At least 150,000 people have lost the roofs over their heads," says Zhuikov.

Listed Art Nouveau buildings were hit, as was a brand-new shopping center in the city center, a swimming pool, a huge power plant and the university sports complex and stadium where Zhuikov used to play soccer as a young boy.

Concerned for family and friends

Born in Kharkiv in 1983 as the son of an architect, Dmitri Zhuikov followed in his mother's footsteps. He studied construction and architecture at the Technical University and worked as an architect. He met his wife, who is also an architect, from Mariupol. They moved to Dessau in 2012 and completed their master's degrees.

Dmitri Zhuikov Image: privat

The couple stayed in Germany. They have two children. Dmitri Zhuikov works for an architectural firm in Munich. He still feels close to his native Ukraine. "Even though my family is safe here, many of my acquaintances, friends and relatives remain in eastern Ukraine," he says. "I suffer with them."

Norman Foster's masterplan

In December, British star architect Norman Foster drew the world's attention to Kharkiv when he presented Mayor Terekhov with a master plan to redevelop the city.

It is based on five pilot projects, including a cultural heritage project to create a new architectural landmark in the city center, and a river project to transform a six-kilometer green strip between the Kharkiv and Nemyshlya rivers for pedestrians and cyclists.

Foster, who developed the masterplan with a team of Ukrainian architects, plans to turn a coal power plant into a clean energy and food center as part of the industry project.

A pilot science project aims to attract technology companies, research firms and start-ups to the eastern Ukrainian city.

Foster's housing project is to make existing buildings more modern and energy-efficient.

Norman Foster, in the middle on the right, presented a masterplan for the reconstruction of Kharkiv Image: Norman Foster Foundation

Dmitri Zhuikov would love to be part of the rebuilding of Kharkiv. The Munich-based architect also sees the city's reconstruction as an opportunity to develop a new energy-saving concept. Many buildings were barely insulated even before the war, he points out. "And it can get really cold in Kharkiv," Zhuikov says. He also knows that proper planning is needed to achieve this goal.

During the war, he says, many people have became more closely networked. They have learned to help each other, and have become more proactive and committed to their concerns. Zhuikov is convinced that Kharkiv will benefit from this, "because citizen participation is important for reconstruction."

First, however, peace must be restored.

Many buildings are still undergoing emergency makeshift repairs and infrastructure like heating, electricity and water networks is being fixed. "We Ukrainians are good at improvising," Zhuikov says.

Aid like the support pledged by German Foreign Minister Baerbock is money well spent, he adds. "For Ukraine, the war is a tragedy, but with great opportunities," says Dmitri Zhuikov. "I hope they will be used."

This article was originally written in German.