Realization of grain deal will be very difficult: DW's Nick Connolly

Ukraine's military says Russia has struck the Black Sea port of Odesa, hours after the two warring parties signed a pact to ensure the safe passage of Ukrainian grain exports. DW rounds up the latest.
The plan, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, allows Ukrainian ports to restart grain exports. A monthslong Russian blockade has pushed prices higher and threatened global food shortages.
Germany hosts more than 900,000 Ukrainian refugees, most of them women and children. While many want to return home, others say they plan on staying. DW spoke with two families in Cologne.
At least 19 people were killed in Russian missile strikes in the southern region of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said. DW has the latest.
