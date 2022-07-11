 Realization of grain deal will be very difficult: DW′s Nick Connolly | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 23.07.2022

DW News

Realization of grain deal will be very difficult: DW's Nick Connolly

Cargo crane, ship and grain dryer in port Odessa, Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine updates: Russian missiles hit Odesa in blow to grain deal 23.07.2022

Ukraine's military says Russia has struck the Black Sea port of Odesa, hours after the two warring parties signed a pact to ensure the safe passage of Ukrainian grain exports. DW rounds up the latest.

Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal

Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal 22.07.2022

The plan, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, allows Ukrainian ports to restart grain exports. A monthslong Russian blockade has pushed prices higher and threatened global food shortages.

Flüchtlingsunterkunft in der Turnhalle des Gymnasiums Kirchseeon, Geflüchtete aus der Ukraine, 24. März 2022 Deutschland, Kirchseeon, Bayern, 24.03.2022, 50 ukrainische Flüchtlinge haben in der Turnhalle des Kirchseeoner Gymnasiums Unterkunft gefunden, organisiert vom Landratsamt Ebersberg, Geflüchtete aus der Ukraine kamen vorgestern mit Bus hier an, viele Jugendliche und Kinder, Flüchtlingsunterkunft ausgestattet mit Stockbetten, Halle unterteilt für mehr Privatheit, Kriegsflüchtlinge, März 2022, Bayern, *** Refugee shelter in gym of Kirchseeon high school, refugees from Ukraine, 24 March 2022 Germany, Kirchseeon, Bavaria, 24 03 2022, 50 Ukrainian refugees have found shelter in the gym of Kirchseeon high school, organized by Eber

Ukrainian refugees: Welcome in Germany but uncertain about returning home 23.07.2022

Germany hosts more than 900,000 Ukrainian refugees, most of them women and children. While many want to return home, others say they plan on staying. DW spoke with two families in Cologne.

In this photo provided by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a damaged residential building is seen in Odesa, Ukraine, early Friday, July 1, 2022, following Russian missile attacks. Ukrainian authorities said Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the port city of Odesa have killed more than a dozen people. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Ukraine reports fatal Russian missile strikes in Odesa region — as it happened 01.07.2022

At least 19 people were killed in Russian missile strikes in the southern region of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said. DW has the latest.