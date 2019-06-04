 Real Madrid to have women′s team starting in 2020 | News | DW | 25.06.2019

Real Madrid to have women's team starting in 2020

Real Madrid intends to establish a women's side that will compete in the 2020-21 club season. The Spanish giants have long been criticized for not having a team for female footballers.

Real Madrid logo (picture-alliance/AA/A. Unal)

Spanish soccer giants Real Madrid on Tuesday announced plans to form a women's side for the first time.

The club said it has reached an agreement to purchase Deportivo Tacon, a Madrid-based women's team founded in 2014 that is set to play next season in the Liga Iberdrola, Spain's top division.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported last week that Real Madrid had paid €400,000 ($455,000) to buy the club.

Tacon will operate under its original name for the 2019-20 season before merging with Real Madrid on July 1 of next year, the club said.

Late to the party

Real Madrid have long been criticized for being one of the few top European clubs without a women's team. Meanwhile, their biggest domestic rivals, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, have women's sides that regularly compete for titles.

Atletico have won the last two Liga Iberdrola titles while Barcelona reached the final of this season's Champions League before losing to French powerhouse Olympique Lyon.

Barcelona players celebrating a goal (picture-alliance/AFP7/O.J. Barroso)

More than 60,000 spectators attended a women's match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in March

A match between Atletico and Barcelona at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in March set an attendance record for a women's game in Spain with more than 60,000 spectators. Additionally, 16 of the 23 members of Spain's squad at this year's Women's World Cup in France play for either Atletico or Barcelona at the club level.

Real Betis, Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla, Valencia and Real Sociedad are some of the other large Spanish clubs with a women's team in the Liga Iberdrola. 

dv/se (AP, Reuters)

  • Fußball WM-Qualifikation | Niederlande - Nordirland | Lieke Martens (picture-alliance/Citypress24/S. Chamid)

    The top players at the Women's World Cup

    Lieke Martens (Netherlands)

    The star of the Netherlands' home win at the Euros two years ago, Martens is already one of the best players in the world. The 26-year-old, who plays for Barcelona, has been nicknamed "Messi's little sister" because of her style of play. The Dutch superstar is an excellent dribbler, finisher and often controls the tempo of the game. In 2017, she was named the Best FIFA Women's player.

  • Fußballerin Christine Sinclair (picture-alliance/empics)

    The top players at the Women's World Cup

    Christine Sinclair (Canada)

    Canada's most capped player and top goal scorer will be playing in her fifth World Cup in France this summer. Despite being 36 years old, Sinclair remains the most important player in the team. Since making her debut aged 19, Sinclair has gone on to make a remarkable 282 appearances and score an unbelievable 181 goals for her country.

  • Fußball EM Dänemark gegen Frankreich (Getty Images/AFP/Jonathan Nackstrand)

    The top players at the Women's World Cup

    Wendie Renard (France)

    Wendie Renard (l.) is at the heart of both Olympique Lyon and France. The central defender has won the French league title with Lyon an incredible 13 consecutive times, and has won the Champions League six times. Renard is one of the best defenders in the world and will be an integral part of France's attempt to win a World Cup title on home turf.

  • Lucy Bronze, Fußballspielerin Nationalmannschaft England (Getty Images/N. Baker)

    The top players at the Women's World Cup

    Lucy Bronze (England)

    Lucy Bronze is one of the best footballers in the world and will definitely be a key player for England at the 2019 Women's World Cup. Bronze, whose full name is Lucia Roberta Tough "Lucy" Bronze, has won a host of honors at club level. For England, she finished third at the 2015 World Cup and was a semifinalist at the 2017 Euros. This year, the Lyon defender is keen to go one or two steps better.

  • Fußball Irene Paredes (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/J. Breton)

    The top players at the Women's World Cup

    Irene Paredes (Spain)

    Fast, strong in the tackle and dominant in the air, Paredes is a force to be reckoned with. The central defender, who has played for Paris Saint-Germain since 2016, is also handy in front of goal. Paredes scored four goals for Spain during World Cup qualifying, putting her top of her team's scoring charts. Paredes is a top defender and will face Germany in the group stage.

  • Marta Vieira Da Silva Archiv 2007 (Getty Images)

    The top players at the Women's World Cup

    Marta (Brazil)

    "Fight against prejudices, a lack of support, against everyone that says you can't do it," Marta Vieira da Silva wrote in The Players' Tribune. The 33-year-old is a six-time Best FIFA Women's Player of the year. For many, the Brazilian striker, who plays her club football for Orlando Pride, is still one of the best in the world. There's no doubt she's a legend in the women's game.

  • Rio 2016 Frauenfussball USA Carli Lloyd (Getty Images/P. Vilela)

    The top players at the Women's World Cup

    Carli Lloyd (USA)

    The striker is perhaps the best player under pressure in the world. She scored the goals that won the United States the gold medal at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games. In the last World Cup Final in 2015, she scored a hat trick in the USA's 5-2 win over Japan. Her numbers are astounding: 273 caps, 110 goals and 52 assists. And in 2015 and 2016 she was the Best FIFA Women's player of the year.

  • Asisat Oshoala (Getty Images/AFP/A. Kisbenedek)

    The top players at the Women's World Cup

    Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)

    Oshoala's talent blossomed in 2014 at the Under-20 World Cup. Oshoala lost the final with Nigeria, but won the Golden Ball for the best player and the Golden Shoe for the top goal scorer (7). Her stock has since risen further and now she plays her club football for Barcelona. She has twice won the African Cup of Nations and has been named Africa's Female Football of the year three times.

  • Deutschland - Tschechische Republik, Frauen WM-Quali Dzsenifer Marozsan (picture-alliance/GES/T. Eisenhuth)

    The top players at the Women's World Cup

    Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany)

    Germany's No. 10 is the perfect playmaker: a strong dribbler, dangerous in front of goal and good at set pieces. Marozsan is one of the most decorated footballers in Germany. The 27-year-old has won the Champions League four times. In 2013 she won the Euros, and three years later she secured Olympic gold. Now Marozsan wants to win the World Cup with Germany.

  • Fußball Frauen - VFL Wolfsburg vs Olympique Lyon (Reuters/V. Ogirenko)

    The top players at the Women's World Cup

    Amandine Henry (France)

    Almost every attacking move goes through midfielder Amandine Henry (right.), regardless of whether she's playing for her club Olympique Lyon or France. Henry is excellent at winning the ball back and quickly transitioning from defense to attack. The way in which the 29-year-old reads the game is just one of the reasons she's considered one of the best in the world.

  • League Semi Final - Melbourne v Perth: Samantha Kerr macth einen Salto (Getty Images/G. Denholm)

    The top players at the Women's World Cup

    Samantha Kerr (Australia)

    Samantha Kerr holds the record for most goals (50) scored in the National Women's Soccer League (USA). At the age of 15, she made her debut in Australia's women's team. Since then she has led the "Matildas", to the No. 6 spot in the FIFA world rankings and the tournament in France this summer. She celebrates every one of her goals with a somersault - a sight Aussie fans hope to see a lot of.

  • Italien Champions-League-Finale der Frauen Wolfsburg vs. Lyon in Reggio (Getty Images/AFP/G. Cacace)

    The top players at the Women's World Cup

    Saki Kumagai (Japan)

    Kumagai has won six French league titles with Olympique Lyon, as well as four straight Champions League trophies. The captain of Japan led her country to glory at the 2018 Asian Cup. Kumagai has been captain since 2018, but has been taking on responsibility since the 2011 World Cup against the USA, when the defender scored the winning penalty. The 28-year-old already has over 100 caps for Japan.

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons (jh)


