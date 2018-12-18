Real Madrid brush aside Kashima Antlers to reach Club World Cup final

Champions League holders Real Madrid have reached a third consecutive Club World Cup final after beating Japanese side Kashima Antlers 3-1 in the semifinal in Abu Dhabi.

A hattrick from Welsh forward Gareth Bale put the Spanish side 3-0 up within an hour before Shoma Doi scored a late consolation goal for the Antlers, who had won Asian Champions League to qualify for the tournament.

Real, who won the Club World Cup in 2014, 2016 and 2017, will now face Al Ain in the final on Saturday, after the United Arab Emirates team shocked Copa Libertadores winners River Plate on penalties in the other semifinal.

