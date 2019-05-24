 RB Leipzig: New kids on the block target first trophy | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

RB Leipzig: New kids on the block target first trophy

RB Leipzig head into the German Cup final against Bayern Munich aiming to win their first piece of silverware. Victory would send a message to German football that RB are ready to challenge the Bayern hegemony.

Watch video 01:48

RB Leipzig prepare for biggest game of their history

Depending on who you ask, Rasenballsport Leipzig are either the villains or thesaviors of German football.

Some say they're buying their way to the top while threatening the more traditional Bundesliga business model. Others say they're developing an exciting and youthful side that pose a long-term threat to Bayern Munich's hegemony.

The truth lies somewhere in the middle, encapsulating both viewpoints, but one thing's beyond debate: the 10-year-old club is making a splash in the Bundesliga.

Over the past five seasons they've spent a net sum of more than €150 million ($170 million at today's exchange rate) on new signings, more than their immediate competitors Bayern Munich, who have a net spend of just €88 million, and Borussia Dortmund, who have actually recouped a net sum of €126 million on transfers in that period.

The investment of energy drinks giant Red Bull is starting to bear fruit and on Saturday RB Leipzig have the chance to win their first  piece of silverware in the German Cup final against Bayern Munich.

Changing the landscape

Focusing purely on their on-field exploits, RB Leipzig are promising to increase competitiveness in a country where Bayern have won the last seven Bundesliga titles and eight of the last 16 German Cups.

RB haven't finished lower than sixth in their short Bundesliga history and under coaches Ralph Hasenhüttl and Ralf Rangnick the team have played some scintillating football mixed with defensive grit. Before losing their last match of the Bundesliga campaign, RB had gone on a 15-match unbeaten run. They finished with the league's best defensive record (29 conceded in 34 games), and claimed third spot in the table.

Sporting director Rangnick is the mastermind of the project; he doubled up as coach for this campaign. He'll hand over the coaching reins to Julian Nagelsmann next season. Victory in the German Cup would be the perfect swansong.

"To win our first title on our 10-year anniversary against Bayern Munich would top off an extraordinary season," Rangnick told SID this week.

Fußball Bundesliga RB Leipzig v Bayern München Fans (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

RB Leipzig's fan culture is still in its infant stages

Fighting for the east?

"The cup has never been won by an Eastern team... I think that more people than ever will be wanting us to win on Saturday," Rangnick said.

The first part of that statement is a matter of fact, the second claim is rather more open to debate. Supporters of clubs with real roots in the former East Germany's football divisions, like promotion hopefuls and cult club Union Berlin, might not see RB Leipzig as one of their own. 

But RB Leipzig have often been held up as a bastion for eastern Germany as the only current representative of what used to be East Germany in the Bundesliga. The region has had little to cheer about in terms of football or financial prosperity since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

"It would do the cup good to have a new tattoo, a new engraving," RB Leipzig chairman Oliver Mintzlaff told Bild. "It's not only Leipzig but the whole region that is excited. We would like to win the cup for the east."

Bundesliga Bayer 04 Leverkusen v RB Leipzig (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

Timo Werner has had a breakthrough season with 19 goals and 10 assists

Bright future

Whether or not RB Leipzig truly do represent the whole region with their controversial football project, they're certainly bringing success to the city.

"If a young kid wanted to support a Bundesliga team around here, there weren't many options before," Rangnick said. "Now kids are walking around proudly in RB shirts."

RB are still lagging behind when it comes to fostering their fan culture in the mold of the traditional German clubs, but on the pitch success is coming.

A Cup victory against the current rulers of German football would send out an emphatic message to RB Leipzig's rivals, but even in defeat this team's ascendancy will continue to gather pace.

DW recommends

RB Leipzig face fundamental dilemma as fans demand dialogue

The controversial Bundesliga club have prided themselves on doing things differently since their creation in 2009. But a current dispute with their own fans poses fundamental questions about the nature of the club. (15.02.2019)  

German Cup: New-look RB Leipzig hunting first major silverware

RB Leipzig have a first major trophy in their sights as they prepare for a German Cup quarterfinal in Augsburg. The transformed Red Bulls have been in impressive form, despite Timo Werner's struggles in front of goal. (02.04.2019)  

'We don't care about Red Bull, we only care about Leipzig'

DW's Matt Ford spent the day with RB Leipzig fans ahead of their game against Hoffenheim. Many Bundesliga fans believe the fixture should not even exist. (28.01.2017)  

Opinion: Union Berlin fans prove they’re ready for the Bundesliga

Union Berlin fans have made a name for themselves as some of the most creative supporters in German football. Their club reaching the Bundesliga for the first time ever would do them justice, argues DW’s Felix Tamsut. (23.05.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

RB Leipzig prepare for biggest game of their history  

Related content

BdTD Fußball Bundesliga - Bayern München Weißbierdusche

German Cup: Niko Kovac could make history but still have no future 24.05.2019

Niko Kovac goes in to his third consecutive final on the verge of a host of records. But making history against RB Leipzig may not keep him in his job, with much recent attention fixed on Bayern Munich's past and future.

Deutschland Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayern München | Frank Ribery

Franck Ribery on leaving Bayern Munich: 'I was the best player in Europe, it was fantastic' 20.05.2019

After 12 years in Munich, Franck Ribery is set to leave Bayern. The winger sat down with DW to speak about his trophy-laden time with the club and explain why it's so difficult to say goodbye.

Bundesliga 34. Spieltag | FC Bayern München - Eintracht Frankfurt |  Meisterschaftsfeier Bayern

Bayern Munich secure seventh straight Bundesliga title on final day 18.05.2019

For the first time in nine years the Bundesliga title race came down to the final day. Bayern Munich thumped Frankfurt, leaving Borussia Dortmund's win in Gladbach irrelevant and confirming yet another title.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  