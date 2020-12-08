RB Leipzig fend off Manchester United to reach last 16

RB Leipzig 3-2 Manchester United, Red Bull Arena

(Angelino 2', Haidara 13', Kluivert 69' — Fernandes pen 80', Pogba 83')

RB Leipzig survived a late Manchester United fightback to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Last season's semi-finalists met United in a winner-takes-all showdown, and Leipzig led after just two minutes when Leipzig's Angelino, on loan from Manchester City, scored a fine opener.

Amadou Haidara doubled Leipzig's lead soon after, with United on the ropes. Justin Kluivert made it 3-0 with a clever finish before a Bruno Fernandes penalty and Paul Pogba header provided some late hope for United, but Leipzig survived the grandstand finish to get a crucial win.

More to follow.