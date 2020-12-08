 RB Leipzig fend off Manchester United to reach last 16 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.12.2020

Sports

RB Leipzig fend off Manchester United to reach last 16

RB Leipzig survived a late Manchester United revival to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League. Leipzig's key performer was Angelino, on loan at Leipzig from United's rivals Manchester City.

Champions League Gruppe H l RB Leipzig vs Manchester United l TOR 1:0

RB Leipzig 3-2 Manchester United, Red Bull Arena
(Angelino 2', Haidara 13', Kluivert 69' — Fernandes pen 80', Pogba 83')

RB Leipzig survived a late Manchester United fightback to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Last season's semi-finalists met United in a winner-takes-all showdown, and Leipzig led after just two minutes when Leipzig's Angelino, on loan from Manchester City, scored a fine opener.

Amadou Haidara doubled Leipzig's lead soon after, with United on the ropes. Justin Kluivert made it 3-0 with a clever finish before a Bruno Fernandes penalty and Paul Pogba header provided some late hope for United, but Leipzig survived the grandstand finish to get a crucial win.

More to follow.

