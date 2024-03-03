Raye wins six BRIT Awards, setting new record

MusicUnited KingdomRaye wins six BRIT Awards, setting new recordTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMusicUnited KingdomPablo Foley Elias03/03/2024March 3, 2024Singer-songwriter Raye has set a new record at the biggest night in British music, the annual BRIT Awards. The rising star racked up six prizes in a single night, including Songwriter of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.https://p.dw.com/p/4d7BXAdvertisement