Raye wins 6 Brit Awards, setting new record

MusicUnited KingdomRaye wins 6 Brit Awards, setting new recordMusicUnited KingdomPablo Foley Elias03/03/2024March 3, 2024Singer-songwriter Raye has set a new record at the biggest night in British music, the annual Brit Awards. The rising star racked up six prizes in a single night, including songwriter of the year, song of the year and album of the year.https://p.dw.com/p/4d7BX