  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas war
MusicUnited Kingdom

Raye wins 6 Brit Awards, setting new record

Pablo Foley Elias
March 3, 2024

Singer-songwriter Raye has set a new record at the biggest night in British music, the annual Brit Awards. The rising star racked up six prizes in a single night, including songwriter of the year, song of the year and album of the year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4d7BX
Skip next section More on Music from Europe

More on Music from Europe

Musicians sit with their instruments in a darkened room

Afghan musicians play where Taliban can't hear them

Many musicians fled after the Taliban imposed put a strict ban on music when they seized power over two years ago.
MusicSeptember 14, 202302:37 min
DW Euromaxx 10.06.23

Avi Avital and his passion for the mandolin

Israeli musician Avi Avital brings the little mandolin to the big stage.
MusicJune 9, 202304:55 min
Singer Loreen performs on behalf of Sweden during the final of the Eurovision Song Contest

Sweden's Loreen wins second Eurovision title

The singer's triumphant return to the Eurovision Song Contest marks the seventh win for the Scandinavian country.
MusicMay 14, 202302:04 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Music from around the world

More on Music from around the world

USA Indio | Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2023 | Burna Boy

Afrobeats get the world dancing

African artists have catapulted Afrobeats into the mainstream music industry.
MusicJanuary 17, 202401:53 min
USA Indio | Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2023 | Burna Boy

Afrobeats artists take world by storm

We look at how African artists have catapulted the continent's beats into the mainstream.
MusicJuly 24, 202301:33 min
Album cover of Metallica's «72 Seasons»

Heavy metal fans celebrate new Metallica album

Heavy metal fans are celebrating Metallica's "72 Seasons," one of the most eagerly awaited new releases of the year.
MusicApril 14, 202301:42 min
Show more