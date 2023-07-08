  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineDonald Trump
MusicGermany

Ravers dance through Berlin despite the heat

July 8, 2023

Thousands of people attended the Rave the Planet street parade, celebrating a love of techno music at a huge outdoor party.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TcNK
Revellers attend the 'Rave The Planet' techno parade near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, July 8, 2023.
The second edition of Berlin's "Rave the Planet" took off after getting the police go-aheadImage: Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS

Ravers gathered in the German capital, Berlin, on Saturday for the techno parade Rave the Planet after the police gave it their go-ahead.

"The city center will belong to ravers today," the authorities announced on Twitter. The musical demonstration, with up to 300,000 attendees, started as planned in the afternoon.

A person celebrates at the Rave the Planet technoparade on the street of June 17 with a poster that reads "Love is the answer"
Party-goers showed up to the rave in sparkly, colorful outfitsImage: Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture alliance

Participants donned leather outfits, glitter and sparkle, and celebrated freedom, peace and love to the beat of the music near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, despite the scorching 32-degree Celsius (89.6 F) heat.

Revellers attend the Rave The Planet techno parade in Berlin, Germany, July 8, 2023
Ravers were unswerved by the sweltering heatImage: Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS

Authorities, organizers discourage nudity at rave

Police requested that participants keep their clothes on at the event.

"A request we didn't think we'd have to make either: Please do not disrobe," Berlin police said on Twitter.

Berlin police said they made the request after participants had complained of nudity at the rave.

The event's organizers made similar announcement.

Meanwhile, the water rescue service DLRG reported that several people jumped into the Spree river as ships were passing through. The group said it would remain stationed in the center of Berlin until late on Saturday.

What else do we know about the event?

About 200 DJs are expected to take part in the rave, playing on 25 floats. Trucks pulling trailers with turntables and speakers mounted on top made their way across the city, trailed by the ravers.

Revelers attend Rave the Planet near Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, July 8, 2023
Turntables and speakers were mounted on trucks pulling trailersImage: Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS

Before this, the fire brigade and police had checked whether the organizer fulfilled all necessary security requirements. In recent days, there had been confusion about a lack of contracts with sanitary services. 

The Berlin techno party was expected to follow in the footsteps of Dr. Motte's legendary Loveparade

Last year, the first Rave the Planet was organized by Dr. Motte, 12 years after the last Loveparade in Duisburg ended in a tragic stampede. Estimates said there were about 100,000 dancers at the event. 

Revelers attend the Rave The Planet techno parade in Berlin, Germany, July 8, 2023.
The second edition of the rave is meant as a revival of the legendary LoveparadeImage: Fabrizio Bensch/REUTERS

rmt,los/lo (Reuters, dpa)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Ravers in front of Berlin's Victory Column (Foto: Marcel Mettelsiefen dpa/lbn)

Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending

Love Parade: From humble beginnings, to major music festival, to tragic ending

What began as a peaceful festival in Berlin with only 150 attendees went on to become one of Europe's largest music festivals. However, the Love Parade was abruptly cancelled after a deadly stampede broke out in 2010.
May 2, 201812 images