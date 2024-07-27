Rave routs retirement - Germany’s oldest DJ

Elly Steiner is a fixture on the party scene in Stuttgart and the surrounding area. With her fiery red hair, a baseball cap and a full-sleeve tattoo, she looks a bit atypical for her age. She’s been spinning records for over 35 years under the moniker DJ Elly. The vivacious DJ loves making people happy through music and seeing the "sparks fly”. She’s had a full life, with many ups and downs - including battles with depression and drug addiction. Today, she’s 100% sober and according to herself music is her new drug. A report by Almut Röhrl. A report by Almut Röhrl.