  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
MusicGermany

Rave routs retirement for Germany's oldest DJ

Almut Röhrl
July 27, 2024

Elly Steiner is Germany's oldest DJ. At 76, she's still being booked for techno parties.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ioga

Elly Steiner is a fixture on the party scene in Stuttgart and the surrounding area. With her fiery red hair, a baseball cap and a full-sleeve tattoo, she looks a bit atypical for her age.

Steiner has been spinning records for over 35 years under the moniker DJ Elly. The vivacious DJ loves making people happy through music and seeing the "sparks fly."

She's had a full life, with many ups and downs — including battles with depression and drug addiction. Today, she's 100% sober and says music is her new drug.

A report by Almut Röhrl.

Skip next section More on Music from Europe

More on Music from Europe

Ludwig van Beethoven, seen in a sketch

What makes Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy' so special?

Through music, the "Anthem of Europe" stands for stated European values like freedom, peace and solidarity.
MusicJune 7, 202404:35 min
Nemo representing Switzerland celebrates after winning during the Grand Final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, in Malmo, Sweden

Swiss non-binary singer wins 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

Amidst this year's contest controversies, Swiss artist Nemo clinches the win with a powerful track of self-discovery.
MusicMay 12, 202402:27 min
Musicians sit with their instruments in a darkened room

Afghan musicians play where Taliban can't hear them

Many musicians fled after the Taliban imposed put a strict ban on music when they seized power over two years ago.
MusicSeptember 14, 202302:37 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Music from around the world

More on Music from around the world

GirlZOffMute-Nigeria

Nigeria's cover artist phenomenon, 9-year-old 'Little Lisza'

How would you rate Little Lisza singing prowess?
MusicApril 25, 202404:56 min
DW Sendung afrimaxx

Kora meets Orchestra: Seckou Keita

The kora originates from southern Senegal and Gambia and Seckou Keita gives it a modern touch.
MusicApril 19, 202404:22 min
USA Indio | Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2023 | Burna Boy

Afrobeats get the world dancing

African artists have catapulted Afrobeats into the mainstream music industry.
MusicJanuary 17, 202401:53 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "Reporter" Sendungslogo (Composite)

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter