  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
SocietyJamaica

Rasta Gracie and Jamaica's Traditional Healers

42 minutes ago

Reggae, marijuana and wild dreadlocks. When it comes to Jamaica's Rastafari movement, that’s the cliché. But in fact, the Jamaican Rasta live a nature-loving and mindful life.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SnZA
Stills aus: Rasta Gracie und Jamaikas Heiler
Image: New Docs

Many have profound knowledge of plants and their healing properties.

Rastafari originated almost 100 years ago in Jamaica as a Black liberation movement. Today, the nature-loving life of the Rastas makes the group attractive once again for a young, global generation. 

Stills aus: Rasta Gracie und Jamaikas Heiler
Image: New Docs

In eastern Jamaica, at the foot of the Blue Mountains, Gracie and her friends dream of a better life. Gracie is a Rasta woman who lives with her 10-year-old daughter Anna in a small village of 400 people. And Gracie loves to rap.

 

 

Stills aus: Rasta Gracie und Jamaikas Heiler
Image: New Docs

 

Gracie‘s older daughter lives with her mother-in-law in Kingston, as Gracie does not have enough money to support both children - something that is often the case in Jamaica.

 

Doku Rasta Gracie und Jamaikas Heiler
Image: New Docs

 

 

Gracie dreams of opening a vegetable store that meets Rastafarian sustainability standards in her small village. She works as a trader and drives a truck to the market in Kingston every week - packed with bananas, coconuts and whatever’s in season. She buys her goods from farmers on credit. Her profits cover only the bare necessities. But Gracie lives by her grandmother's motto: "Help yourself and help will come."

Doku Rasta Gracie und Jamaikas Heiler
Image: New Docs

Gracie's friends Quaco and Robert also call themselves "grandma's sons." Even as children, they searched for medicinal plants in the rainforest's pharmacy with their grandmothers. Rasta Quaco is one of the best healers, Robert says. When he's not traveling with Quaco, Robert drives a shared cab and also helps Gracie, who’s looking for cheap building materials. Gracie's big dream includes adding her small store onto her house. She hopes to use the proceeds to bring her older daughter Selassia home.

Stills aus: Rasta Gracie und Jamaikas Heiler
Image: New Docs

Quaco and Robert chase their dream in the deepest thicket of the rainforest. They are determined to find a special root. "Four Man Strength", with its four heart-shaped veins, is known for strengthening the immune system and is used as an aphrodisiac. The root is highly valued around the world. Quaco needs it to prepare his special ‘elixir of life.‘

The documentary gives deeper insight into the life-affirming and nature-loving lifestyle of a community whose reggae music made it famous around the world. 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 30.08.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 30.08.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 30.08.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 31.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 01.09.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 02.09.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 02.09.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 03.09.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 31.08.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 03.09.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman and a man walk by a beach on the Rhode Island, as smoke from the widlfire rises into the sky
Live

Greece faces scorching temperatures as wildfires persist

Catastrophe37 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphosa sitting next to each other

Where do Russia's ties with Africa stand?

Where do Russia's ties with Africa stand?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A young boy wearing shorts but no shirt sits on the ground and leans his head on his hands

Pakistan: What's fueling child sexual abuse in Punjab?

Pakistan: What's fueling child sexual abuse in Punjab?

Society22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

the letters CDU AFD from a scrabble game positioned to link up at the D, positioned on a Germany flag

Germany's conservatives flirt with far-right populism

Germany's conservatives flirt with far-right populism

Politics23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A CU of Alberto Nunez Feijoo, top candidate of the conservative People's Party

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

PoliticsJuly 24, 202302:01 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A view of the garbage by Tigris River as it is severely polluted due to chemicals, waste, and discharge of sewage water in Baghdad.

How climate change causes culture clashes in Iraq's cities

How climate change causes culture clashes in Iraq's cities

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 24, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage