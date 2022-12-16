  1. Skip to content
Two gloved hands holding 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'.
A rare edition of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'Image: Andrew Matthews/empics/picture alliance
LiteratureUnited Kingdom

'Rarest' Harry Potter book up for auction

Stuart Braun
37 minutes ago

A very rare edition of "The Philosopher's Stone" won by a competition winner is expected to sell for £10,000 at auction after a first edition sold for near £70,000.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KzNY

After a first edition copy of J. K. Rowling's first book, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," sold in March for 69,000 pounds ($85,118, €80,228), an even rarer edition is set to go under the hammer today.

Released a decade ago, the 15th anniversary edition of the Harry Potter debut was published exclusively for 15 competition winners and is signed and dedicated by author Rowling.

In 2012, publisher Bloomsbury launched a nationwide competition to find the UK's "biggest Harry Potter fan," with entries invited to make their case in 50 words. One lucky winner of the leather-bound edition was then 16-year-old Chloe Esslemont.

Now her book is expected to sell for around £10,000 — though it could be a lot more.

"I've kept the book wrapped up in the attic for years," said Esslemont. "Everyone was Potter mad when I was at school. I dressed up as Hermione for World Book Day and my nan knitted me a Gryffindor scarf."

But now at the age of 26 it's time to let go of her most prized Harry Potter possession.

"I still like the Potter books but I won this prize 10 years ago," she said. "It's been gathering dust and the money would be useful now."

'The rarest Harry Potter I have ever handled'

The special edition will be sold by the UK's Hansons Auctioneers, which sell rare books and specializes in sought-after Harry Potter editions. 

Hansons' books expert Jim Spencer has built a reputation on his rare Potter finds yet says this book is unique.

"Technically, this is the rarest Harry Potter book I have ever handled — and I have assessed hundreds," he stated on the Hansons website. While copies from among the original 500 hardback copies of "The Philosopher's Stone" from the first-ever print run in 1997 are the most valuable — Spencer has found 18 and sold one for £69,000 in February — "this new find is particularly scarce," he said. 

The first of only 15 books specially published to mark Potter's 15th anniversary to be publicly sold, Spencer said he "traveled from the Midlands to Cumbria, right on the border of Scotland, to collect it."

Despite the book's rarity, is it priced lower than a first edition because it is the first ever sold — and maybe the last.

"The value is completely unknown. I haven't found another one for sale, or having sold, anywhere. I don't even think there's even a picture of one online," said Spencer. "Who knows what will happen if two or more people are determined to own it."

Quidditch is a real sport

Such a bidding war drove a record sale for a Potter first edition in December 2021 of $471,000 in Dallas, Texas.

With bidding beginning at $75,000, the book sale soon broke records.

"And not only is the most expensive Harry Potter book ever sold, it's the most expensive commercially published 20th-century work of fiction ever sold," said Heritage Auction's executive vice president, Joe Maddalena. "This result shows the power of that combination of literature and cinema."

Harry Potter almost wasn't published

J. K. Rowling's debut was rejected by a dozen publishers before Bloomsbury printed just 500 hardback copies of "Harry Potter: The Philosopher's Stone." Many ended up in public libraries, making it almost impossible to locate first edition copies for potential sale.  

But soon Rowling's character became a household name. Over 120 million copies of the book have since been sold. 

While those few first editions remain the most valuable, one of 15 leather-bound copies printed in 2012 will soon join those prized ranks. 

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier

J K Rowling at the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film premiere

JK Rowling says she survived sexual abuse and domestic violence

JK Rowling says she survived sexual abuse and domestic violence

The Harry Potter author published a blog post speaking about her past of domestic violence and sexual assault. It came in response to a recent controversy where she was criticized for a trans-exclusionary tweet.
CultureJune 11, 2020
Magazin Euromaxx vom 25.06.2022 | Edinburgh Harry Potter

Harry Potter and the Auld Reekie

Harry Potter and the Auld Reekie

When you walk through Edinburgh, some parts may look familiar. Many places in Scotland's capital inspired British author J.K. Rowling in writing her books about the young wizard.
TravelJune 25, 202204:39 min
Film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Harry Potter for adults: The background on J.K. Rowling's first screenplay

Harry Potter for adults: The background on J.K. Rowling's first screenplay

J.K. Rowling's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" takes place 70 years before Harry Potter entered Hogwarts school. The first film in a series of five opens worldwide this week.
CultureNovember 15, 2016
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen address a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels

EU agrees new sanctions against Russia at end-of-year summit

Politics10 hours ago
