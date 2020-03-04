 Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya | News | DW | 10.03.2020

News

Rare white giraffes killed by poachers in Kenya

White giraffes are a rare sight in conservation parks in Kenya, but a mother and calf first spotted in 2017 had become a symbol of hope for the species. Now they have been found dead, presumably shot by poachers.

White giraffes in Kenya in 2017 (picture-alliance/dpa/Caters News Agency/Hirola Conservation)

A rare white giraffe and her calf were killed by poachers near a Kenyan wildlife sanctuary, conservationists said on Tuesday.

The bodies of the two giraffes were found "in a skeletal state after being killed by armed poachers" in Garissa in eastern Kenya, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement.

"This is a dark day not only to the conservation community but also to all the Kenyans who took pride in the existence of these unique species," the organization wrote on Twitter, describing them as "iconic."

"They tragically met their deaths around 57km north east of the conservancy," the statement continued.

The giraffes were first seen in the conservancy in 2017.

Why are the giraffes white?

White giraffes are very rare; only a few have been sighted in Kenya. They are not albinos, but instead have a condition called leucism, which means an animal's skin does not contain pigment-producing cells.

Poaching incidents have become less frequent in Kenya in recent years. Conservancy manager Mohammed Ahmednoor told German news agency DPA that it was possible the two giraffes had been killed by fighters from the terrorist group Al-Shabab, which operates in nearby Somalia and in the border areas.

"The killing is a blow to tremendous steps taken by the community to conserve rare and unique species, and a wake up call for continued support to conservation efforts," said Ahmednoor.

  • DW eco@africa - Giraffes in Tanzania (DW/Inga Sieg)

    Giraffes: Earth's threatened giants

    A 'silent extinction'

    Giraffe numbers have plummeted in recent years, with conservationists warning of the "silent extinction" of the world’s tallest land animal. Just 97,500 now exist in sub-Saharan Africa, falling almost 40 percent since 1985, says the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. Check out this week's eco@africa show to see how giraffes are coming back from the brink of extinction in Niger.

  • Giraffe. Photo credit: Getty Images/M.Ralston

    Giraffes: Earth's threatened giants

    'Trophy' animals

    These majestic creatures have suffered from disease, habitat loss and illegal hunting for bushmeat, as well as collisions with vehicles and power lines - there are now fewer giraffes than elephants in Africa. Campaigners say giraffes now face additional pressure from "trophy" hunters traveling to Africa to shoot their big-game quarry - these hunters mostly come from the US.

  • Giraffe. Photo credit: Getty Images/K.van Weel.

    Giraffes: Earth's threatened giants

    Not one species – but four?

    In 2016, researchers found that there are not just one but four distinct species of giraffe. The research, published in the journal Current Biology, is now being reviewed, but if formally recognised as four separate species, three of those four would suddenly be deemed more seriously threatened on the IUCN's list of endangered animals, hopefully prompting greater conservation efforts.

  • Giraffe. Photo credit: Getty Images/C.De Souza.

    Giraffes: Earth's threatened giants

    How the giraffe got its long neck

    Giraffes' necks can be as long as six feet – despite only containing seven vertebrae, the same number as a human's, although a giraffe's are elongated. For blood to reach the brain, the heart must pump it to a height of two meters. Scientists are still trying to solve the mystery of how the giraffe got its neck.

  • Giraffe. Photo credit: Getty Images/M.Cardy.

    Giraffes: Earth's threatened giants

    Arriving with a bump

    Pregnancies are long, lasting up to 15 months, and end with the giraffe giving birth standing up – that means their offspring have rather a bumpy welcome into the world, having to endure falling more than five feet to the ground at birth. But baby giraffes are fast learners: they can stand within just 30 minutes of the birth and can run with their mothers only 10 hours after being born.

  • Giraffe. Photo credit: Getty Images/J.Thys.

    Giraffes: Earth's threatened giants

    Eating around the clock

    Giraffes eat most of the time, chewing through hundreds of pounds of leaves each week and must travel miles to find enough food. But its height can make drinking difficult and dangerous. To do so, they must spread their legs and bend down, making them vulnerable to predators. Thankfully, giraffes only need to drink once every several days, as they get most of their water from the plants they eat.

  • Giraffe. Photo credit: Getty Images/J.Martinson.

    Giraffes: Earth's threatened giants

    Dining with a view

    A giraffe's 21-inch tongue is crucial in helping them pluck leaves from branches–and also helps in the birth process. Giraffes graze on leaves and buds in treetops that few other animals can reach, with acacias a particular favorite.

    Author: Melanie Hall


ed/cmb (AFP, dpa)

